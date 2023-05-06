"The man, the myth, the legend" - Fans react hilariously to Kedar Jadhav inclusion in RCB starting XI vs DC in IPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) included Kedar Jadhav in their starting XI vs Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, May 6.
The development comes days after Jadhav made his IPL comeback to the RCB squad mid-season after two years amid his commentary stint for Jio Cinema this season. The 38-year-old is expected to boost the famed RCB’s middle order, which has, so far, failed to fire this season.
Kedar comes with experience of playing 93 IPL games, scoring 1196 runs at a strike rate of 123.17, including four half-centuries. The right-handed batter has so far represented five franchises in the IPL, including DC, CSK, SRH, and the now-defunct Kochi Tuskers Kerala (2011). He has represented RCB in 2009, 2016, and 2017,
The Maharashtra batter smashed 555 runs in four games at an average of 92.50, with a top knock of 283 in the Ranji Trophy 2022/23. Jadhav will now look to bail out RCB from middle-order woes in the ongoing IPL.
Kedar, who went unsold during IPL 2023 mini-auction, joined RCB as a replacement player mid-season at his base price of Rs 1 crore.
All eyes on Kedar Jadhav as RCB opt to bat against DC
Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and chose to bat against Delhi Capitals on Saturday. Jadhav was the only change in their playing XI.
Speaking at the toss, du Plessis said:
"Kedar Jadhav - the old man, he comes back for us.”
Meanwhile, David Warner-led DC made a couple of changes in the form of Mukesh Kumar and Mitchell Marsh.
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner (c), Philip Salt (w), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (w), Kedar Jadhav, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood
