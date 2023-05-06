"The man, the myth, the legend" - Fans react hilariously to Kedar Jadhav inclusion in RCB starting XI vs DC in IPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) included Kedar Jadhav in their starting XI vs Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, May 6.

The development comes days after Jadhav made his IPL comeback to the RCB squad mid-season after two years amid his commentary stint for Jio Cinema this season. The 38-year-old is expected to boost the famed RCB’s middle order, which has, so far, failed to fire this season.

Kedar comes with experience of playing 93 IPL games, scoring 1196 runs at a strike rate of 123.17, including four half-centuries. The right-handed batter has so far represented five franchises in the IPL, including DC, CSK, SRH, and the now-defunct Kochi Tuskers Kerala (2011). He has represented RCB in 2009, 2016, and 2017,

The Maharashtra batter smashed 555 runs in four games at an average of 92.50, with a top knock of 283 in the Ranji Trophy 2022/23. Jadhav will now look to bail out RCB from middle-order woes in the ongoing IPL.

Fans on Twitter came up with hilarious reactions to Kedar Jadhav's inclusion in RCB playing XI. One user tweeted:

Bala @flybalafly THE MAN THE MYTH THE LEGEND KEDAR JADHAV IS PLAYING TODAY THE MAN THE MYTH THE LEGEND KEDAR JADHAV IS PLAYING TODAY

Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:

𝙎𝙤𝙣𝙪 🦇 @john__in



#DCvsRCB The World Is Not Ready For Kedar Jadhav Redemption The World Is Not Ready For Kedar Jadhav Redemption ⚡#DCvsRCB

Dyno 🕶 @dyno_tweet

for #IPL2023



Kedar Jadhav to RCB fans :-

Kedar Jadhav is playing todayfor #DCvsRCB Kedar Jadhav to RCB fans :- Kedar Jadhav is playing today for #DCvsRCB #IPL2023Kedar Jadhav to RCB fans :-https://t.co/2YzatELgGu

Loner @Sakaavu Lord Kedar Jadhav playing today Lord Kedar Jadhav playing today https://t.co/0EbGemkPBy

Avinash Shigwan @avinash_shigwan Lord Kedar Jadhav Lord Kedar Jadhav 🔥

Parth Tyagi @ParthTyagi21 “Kedar Jadhav comes back for us”

🤣🤣 “Kedar Jadhav comes back for us” 🤣🤣

Akash SFC™ @Anjaan__Akash



Kedar Jadhav Playing for RCB Today.



#RCBvsDC Podeyyy thalaivan entry todayKedar Jadhav Playing for RCB Today. Podeyyy thalaivan entry today❤️💥Kedar Jadhav Playing for RCB Today.#RCBvsDC https://t.co/c6sHuxz95M

Kedar, who went unsold during IPL 2023 mini-auction, joined RCB as a replacement player mid-season at his base price of Rs 1 crore.

All eyes on Kedar Jadhav as RCB opt to bat against DC

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and chose to bat against Delhi Capitals on Saturday. Jadhav was the only change in their playing XI.

Speaking at the toss, du Plessis said:

"Kedar Jadhav - the old man, he comes back for us.”

IndianPremierLeague @IPL Toss Update



win the toss and elect to bat first against



Follow the match bit.ly/TATAIPL-2023-50



#TATAIPL | #DCvRCB Toss Update @RCBTweets win the toss and elect to bat first against @DelhiCapitals Follow the match 🚨 Toss Update 🚨@RCBTweets win the toss and elect to bat first against @DelhiCapitals. Follow the match ▶️ bit.ly/TATAIPL-2023-50 #TATAIPL | #DCvRCB https://t.co/uLyKNYrdwE

Meanwhile, David Warner-led DC made a couple of changes in the form of Mukesh Kumar and Mitchell Marsh.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner (c), Philip Salt (w), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (w), Kedar Jadhav, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

Follow DC vs RCB live score updates here.

Poll : 0 votes