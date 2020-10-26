The nets challenge has been a confidence booster for Rahul Tewatia: Sanju Samson reveals in an exclusive interview  

Rising Indian star Sanju Samson revealed that Australian legend and Rajasthan Royals mentor, Shane Warne, intentionally lost to Rahul Tewatia during a challenge in the nets. Samson revealed this was meant to be a confidence booster for the young leg spinner.

In an exclusive interview – powered by the Rajasthan Royals and Lifebuoy – with Indranil Basu on Sportskeeda’s Facebook page, Sanju Samson talked about how Shane Warne was one of the best in the business. Samson further stated that Warna is admired around the world and in the Royals camp as well.

"Absolutely, I don't think I need to talk much about Shane Warne. The whole world knows how special a person he is, how special a cricketer he was and how special a mentor he can be. Even if he talks about cricket, our eyebrows rise in awe for his words, that's how special he is," said Sanju Samson.

There was a competition between Shane Warne and Rahul Tewatia in the nets: Sanju Samson

Rahul Tewatia was an exciting pick in the Rajasthan Royal's squad this year. The all-rounder has chipped in with many good performances for his team. He has also played some crucial cameos with the bat at the end of the innings to boost his team's score.

In this year's IPL, Tewatia has played many match-winning knocks while chasing, most notably the 53 runs in 31 balls he scored against Kings XI Punjab. His innings included 5 sixes in an over against Sheldon Cottrell.

In the interview, Sanju Samson mentioned that Warne had been batting against the leg spinner in the nets and he intentionally did not hit the ball well enough to boost Tewatia's confidence in games while bowling.

"I remember there was a competition between Shane Warne and Rahul Tewatia in the nets and Warne intentionally did not hit the ball. That has been a confidence booster for him and he is bowling well in matches now, aiming to beat Warne somewhere," said Sanju Samson.

Rajasthan Royals' journey in IPL 2020 so far

The Royals will be aiming for a playoffs spot in their remaining games.

The Rajasthan Royals are currently in the 7th position in the points table. They have registered 4 wins in the 11 games they have played so far and will be eyeing a playoffs berth in their 3 remaining matches.

The Royals will hope that their big guns, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Samson, will fire for them in the remaining matches and help them secure a place in the playoffs.