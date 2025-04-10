"THE NEXT BIG THING" - Fans praise Vipraj Nigam for another promising bowling display in RCB vs DC IPL 2025 match

Delhi Capitals (DC) all-rounder Vipraj Nigam again starred with the ball in their IPL 2025 match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday, April 10. The leg-spinner first took the prized scalp of Virat Kohli before dismissing Krunal Pandya to finish with exceptional figures of 2/18 in his four overs. The UP-born player has been excellent this season, having returned with figures of 2/27 against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
The 20-year-old, who was bought for INR 50 lakh by the Capitals at the IPL 2025 mega auction, earlier smashed 39 off 15 balls and bagged one wicket in a last-over thriller against the Lucknow Super Giants. He has been equally brilliant on the field with a few run-outs to his name this season, including Phil Salt in the ongoing game.
"I will be very surprised if Vipraj Nigam won’t become an all-time greatest all-rounder for India."
"Vipraj Nigam is the biggest asset for us this year, man. Our Saviour in every match. Contributes with runout bowling, batting, catching... every time."
"VIPRAJ NIGAM IS THE NEXT BIG THING."
Vipraj Nigam and Kuldeep Yadav help DC restrict RCB to 163 in IPL 2025 encounter
A clinical bowling display from Vipraj Nigam and Kuldeep Yadav helped DC fight back against RCB after a 61-run opening partnership and restricted them to 163/7 in the IPL 2025 match. Like Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav returned with scintillating figures of 2/17. Meanwhile, Mukesh Kumar and Mohit Sharma bagged one wicket apiece.
Phil Salt and Tim David top-scored for RCB, returning with identical scores of 37 off 17 and 20 deliveries, respectively. Notably, David stayed unbeaten to take his team to a fighting total. Captain Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, and Krunal Pandya chipped in with 25 (23), 22 (14), and a run-a-ball 18, respectively.
