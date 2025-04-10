"THE NEXT BIG THING" - Fans praise Vipraj Nigam for another promising bowling display in RCB vs DC IPL 2025 match

Delhi Capitals (DC) all-rounder Vipraj Nigam again starred with the ball in their IPL 2025 match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday, April 10. The leg-spinner first took the prized scalp of Virat Kohli before dismissing Krunal Pandya to finish with exceptional figures of 2/18 in his four overs. The UP-born player has been excellent this season, having returned with figures of 2/27 against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The 20-year-old, who was bought for INR 50 lakh by the Capitals at the IPL 2025 mega auction, earlier smashed 39 off 15 balls and bagged one wicket in a last-over thriller against the Lucknow Super Giants. He has been equally brilliant on the field with a few run-outs to his name this season, including Phil Salt in the ongoing game.

Fans on X heaped praise on Vipraj Nigam for his yet another impressive performance in IPL 2025.

"I will be very surprised if Vipraj Nigam won’t become an all-time greatest all-rounder for India."

Another user wrote:

"Vipraj Nigam is the biggest asset for us this year, man. Our Saviour in every match. Contributes with runout bowling, batting, catching... every time."

A third user added:

"VIPRAJ NIGAM IS THE NEXT BIG THING."

Here are a few more reactions:

Vipraj Nigam and Kuldeep Yadav help DC restrict RCB to 163 in IPL 2025 encounter

A clinical bowling display from Vipraj Nigam and Kuldeep Yadav helped DC fight back against RCB after a 61-run opening partnership and restricted them to 163/7 in the IPL 2025 match. Like Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav returned with scintillating figures of 2/17. Meanwhile, Mukesh Kumar and Mohit Sharma bagged one wicket apiece.

Phil Salt and Tim David top-scored for RCB, returning with identical scores of 37 off 17 and 20 deliveries, respectively. Notably, David stayed unbeaten to take his team to a fighting total. Captain Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, and Krunal Pandya chipped in with 25 (23), 22 (14), and a run-a-ball 18, respectively.

Follow the RCB vs DC 2025 live score and updates here.

