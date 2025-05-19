The ‘optimum’ secret behind RCB’s outstanding fitness standards

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have been in sensational form this season. If all goes well, their long-standing ‘Ee Sala Cup Namde' dream might also finally get fulfilled this year. Apart from exceptional performances with bat and ball, what has also stood out about RCB in this edition has been their amazing energy on the field and commendable fitness standards.

While the players have been doing their job on the field, specialized coaches and experts have also performed a key role in making sure the cricketers are fit for every new challenge. As a result, every time RCB players have stepped onto the field, they have looked the fittest of all teams.

Training and proper workout regimes are paramount for any athlete/team to achieve desired fitness goals. At the same time, high quality protein based nutrition plays a significant role in faster muscle recovery and overall physical fitness.

When it comes to maintaining fitness standards, RCB partnered with Optimum Nutrition, World’s No.1 Sports Nutrition Brand, to be their protein choice.

Optimum Nutrition has been setting the gold standard in sports nutrition for over 35 years and is renowned for helping performance-focused athletes achieve their goals.

RCB’s partnership with Optimum Nutrition is a resounding success story as together, they aim to inspire millions to unlock their potential with the right training and nutrition - on the field, in the gym, and beyond.

(This is a promotional story)

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More