"The pace at which Rashid Khan bowls, getting it to go both ways is remarkable" - Jonny Bairstow

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) recently shared a video where Jonny Bairstow was seen praising Rashid Khan. The England batsman highlighted how the leg-spinner is able to spin the ball both ways consistently at a rapid pace, thus making it tough for the batsmen to read him.

Rashid Khan, who is currently the No.2 bowler in the ICC T20I rankings, is widely regarded as the toughest spinner to face in the shorter formats. Jonny Bairstow, who keeps wicket for SRH in the IPL, said he has the "best seat in the house" to watch the Afghanistan spinner in his full element. Bairstow said in a clip shared by SRH on Twitter:

"The best seat in the house (As a wicketkeeper watching Rashid Khan operate) but not the best when you can't pick him. If you don't pick him, you are not sure in which way it is going. Still the best seat in the house. Watching the batter try to pick him is definitely not the place where you want to be. Its great keeping to someone like Rashid. The pace at which he bowls, getting it go both ways at that pace is remarkable skill."

Despite SRH languishing at the bottom of the points table in the 14th edition of the IPL, Rashid Khan continues to be the star performer for his side. In seven games in IPL 2021, the leg-spinner claimed 10 wickets at an impressive economy of 6.14.

"Rashid Khan is still learning at every training session" - Jonny Bairstow

Jonny Bairstow also lauded Rashid Khan for his terrific work ethic. The Englishman pointed out that the 22-year-old is bowling a lot more leg spinners now, which has made him all the more challenging to face as a batsman. He added:

"The success he has had over the number of years in the IPL and around the world is a testament to his work ethic and his skill set. He's still someone that is learning at every training session. Now he is bowling his leg spins a lot more than previously and i think that has opened up a whole new aspect of his bowling."

With the second phase of the IPL 2021 set to resume in the UAE in September, it remains to be seen whether Rashid Khan can help SRH mount a comeback after a dismal start to their campaign.

