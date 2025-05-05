“The past isn’t your fault” - Former England football manager gives passionate speech to RR players after loss to KKR in IPL 2025 [Watch]

Former England football manager Gareth Southgate delivered a passionate speech to the Rajasthan Royals (RR) players following their one-run defeat against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2025. The two sides clashed in the 53rd match of the season on Sunday, May 4, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Batting first, the hosts posted a strong total of 206/4. Andre Russell starred with an unbeaten 57 off 25 balls, smashing four fours and six sixes. In response, RR stumbled early, losing half their side for just 71 runs. However, skipper Riyan Parag and Shimron Hetmyer (29) steadied the innings, adding 92 runs off 48 balls for the sixth wicket.

Parag played a sensational knock, scoring 95 off just 45 deliveries, including six fours and eight sixes, but couldn't see his team through to victory. Needing 22 runs in the final over, Shubham Dubey (25* off 14) fought valiantly, but it wasn't enough, as the Royals fell agonizingly short, finishing at 205/8 and losing the thriller by just one run.

Meanwhile, on Monday, May 5, the Royals' official X account shared a clip featuring Gareth Southgate, who has been in the stands for the past few matches. In the video, Southgate delivered a heartfelt and passionate speech to the team following their hard-fought defeat. He said:

“You should really focus on the idea of, look, that isn’t your fault. The past is not your fault guys but what you can do is create our own history, making our own memories, breaking through barriers. Whatever happens; last year with the Royals or next year with the Royals, there’s a balance between that because you’ve won in the past, so that’s the strength.”

“And you can do so many things right and still not win, and you can do lot of it wrong and win. We all make a mess of things, we all make mistakes, you are never going to get every decision right but you have got to learn quickly. There’s an expectation here when you play for Rajasthan Royals. This is the badge, this is the shirt, we play with pride, we play with quality, so there are all these nuisances around culture and I just think you have to keep reinforcing this,” he added.

The Royals have already been eliminated from the playoff race, currently sitting eighth on the points table with just six points from 12 matches.

“It was a miscalculation from my side” - RR skipper Riyan Parag reflects on the loss against KKR

Rajasthan Royals skipper Riyan Parag delivered a stunning innings of 95 from 45 balls against the Kolkata Knight Riders, but couldn't take his team over the line, as they lost by one run while chasing 207. Reflecting on the match during the post-game presentation, the 23-year-old said [as quoted by Cricbuzz]:

“I was planning to stay till the last 2 overs, but unfortunately I got out in the 18th over. It was a miscalculation from my side. I think we could have found better options in the last 6 overs. Maybe other bowling options. No one to complain but ourselves, we should have finished it. We could have done something else in hindsight.”

RR are set to take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) next Monday, May 12, in Chennai.

