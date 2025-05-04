Ajinkya Rahane perishes to Riyan Parag for 30 as he edges a slog sweep to the keeper in KKR vs RR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Riyan Parag got the better of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Ajinkya Rahane in the 53rd game of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). The match is being played on Sunday, May 4, at Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata.

The dismissal occurred on the fourth ball of the 13th over of KKR’s innings. Parag delivered a round-arm ball, reminiscent of Kedar Jadhav’s style. Rahane attempted a sweep, but the ball stayed low and took a faint top edge, flying straight to wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel, who completed a clean catch near his chest.

The Knight Riders captain couldn’t convert his promising start into a big score and was dismissed for 30 off 24 balls, which included one four and two sixes. Rahane’s wicket left the hosts at 111/3 after 12.4 overs.

Ajinkya Rahane falls as KKR batters fail to convert their starts into big innings

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and chose to bat against Rajasthan Royals. Yudhvir Singh Charak struck early for the visitors, removing Sunil Narine for 11 in the second over.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Rahane then steadied the innings, adding 56 runs off 33 balls for the second wicket. Gurbaz was dismissed for 35 off 25 balls, which included four fours and one six, as Maheesh Theekshana claimed the wicket.

Rahane then partnered Angkrish Raghuvanshi, adding 42 runs off 31 balls before the former was dismissed for 30 off 24 by Riyan Parag. At the time of writing, KKR were 121/3 after 15 overs, with Raghuvanshi (36) and Andre Russell (2) at the crease.

Heading into this game, Rajasthan Royals have already been eliminated from the playoff race, sitting in eighth place with just six points from 11 matches. Meanwhile, the Knight Riders are in seventh place with nine points from 10 games.

