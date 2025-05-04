Sunil Narine perishes right after hitting a six off Yudhvir Singh Charak in KKR vs RR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opener Sunil Narine endured a batting failure in the team's IPL 2025 match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Sunday, May 4. After the side elected to bat first, the southpaw perished to pacer Yudhvir Singh Charak in the second over.

Narine's knock kicked off on a promising note. The dangerous batter hit a four and a six off Charak's bowling in the second over. However, the 27-year-old seamer bounced back in stunning fashion.

He enjoyed the last laugh in the contest against the dangerous batter, cleaning him up on the final ball of the same over. Narine went for a big heave on the leg side but was undone by the change of pace.

He was beaten as he played the shot a bit too early and the ball ended up crashing into the stumps. Narine scored 11 runs off nine balls before departing.

You can watch the video of Yudhvir Singh Charak getting the better of Sunil Narine here.

The ongoing encounter is of utmost importance for KKR as they look to keep their IPL 2025 playoffs hopes alive. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side are currently placed seventh in the points table, with nine points after 10 games.

Sunil Narine has performed underwhelmingly with the bat in IPL 2025

Sunil Narine's explosive batting exploits played a key role in KKR clinching the coveted IPL title last year. He was the team's leading run-getter in the season, chalking up 488 runs across 14 innings at a strike rate of 180.74.

However, the swashbuckling batter has looked far from his best in this edition. The 36-year-old has 189 runs to his name across 10 innings. He averages just 21 and has a strike rate of 170.27.

Narine has done a fine job with the ball for KKR. The crafty spinner has bagged 10 wickets in nine games at a fantastic economy rate of 7.69. However, the three-time champions would want their veteran all-rounder to fire with the bat as well in their remaining games as they look to climb up the points table.

