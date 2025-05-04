Is Ajinkya Rahane playing today's KKR vs RR IPL 2025 match?

As the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) geared up for a crucial IPL 2025 clash on Sunday (May 4), all eyes were on KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane and his participation in the contest. The 37-year-old suffered a hand injury in the 12th over of the second innings of KKR's previous outing against the Delhi Capitals (DC).

Ad

Rahane walked off the field for the rest of the match, and Sunil Narine took over captaincy duties. Despite stating that the injury was not all that serious post-match, there was suspense around his playing the upcoming RR clash.

However, all doubts were cleared when Rahane walked out for the coin toss for the Sunday afternoon game at the Eden Gardens.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, he said (via Cricbuzz):

Ad

Trending

"We are going to bat first, looks a little dry. Not sure if it slows down in the second innings. We want to put a total on the board and defend it. Need to keep it simple. It's all about taking one game at a time. Everyone's contribution was good in the last game.

Ad

"Need to assess the conditions and adapt to it quickly. I am working really hard on my game, playing domestic has helped me a lot. Trying to enjoy my game. Moeen and Ramandeep are back in the side."

The KKR skipper has been in outstanding batting form thus far this season, scoring 297 runs in 10 matches at an average of 37.12 and a strike rate of almost 150.

Ad

They made two changes to their side from the last outing, with Moeen Ali and Ramandeep Singh replacing Rovman Powell and one of Harshit Rana and Anukul Roy (depending on which one gets used as the Impact Sub).

Sunil Narine inspired KKR to incredible victory against DC after Rahane's exit

KKR were seemingly down and out of their previous match against DC when Rahane left the field due to injury. Chasing 205 for victory, DC were coasting at 136/3 at the start of the 14th over, with skipper Axar Patel and a well-set Faf du Plessis going strong.

Ad

However, after taking over as captain, Narine led KKR to an incredible comeback, picking up three wickets in his final two overs. His scalps included Axar, Faf and the dangerous Tristan Stubbs.

DC collapsed from a comfortable position to finish on 190/9 in 20 overs, losing by 14 runs. The win helped KKR keep their playoff hopes alive with nine points in 10 games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More