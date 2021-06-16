"The place I love the most in India is Hyderabad" - SRH batsman David Warner

David Warner expressed his love for the city of Hyderabad in his latest Instagram post. The Australian batter posted a collage of some of his best photos related to Hyderabad and wrote a special caption in Telugu.

Warner's caption roughly translates to:

"My second home and the place I love the most in India is Hyderabad."

The Aussie posted a few photos of himself traveling in Hyderabad as well as playing for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. One of the photos also features fans at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

David Warner lost the SRH captaincy during the first phase of IPL 2021

David Warner has been one of the most consistent performers in IPL history. However, his batting performances were not up to the mark during the first phase of the 2021 IPL season.

Although Warner managed to score important runs for his team, his strike rate was lower than usual. The Orange Army struggled to get going in the first phase of the 14th edition of the IPL. The team management ended up removing David Warner from the captain's position and handed over the reins to Kane Williamson.

Since Warner has been with the team for a long time, fans were surprised to see him lose his captaincy and his place in the playing XI because of a few bad performances.

The remaining IPL 2021 games will provide David Warner with a chance to help his team climb up the points table. SRH will also have to make some tough choices ahead of the IPL 2022 mega-auction.

