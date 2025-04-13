"The pressure is pretty much visible on his face" - Wasim Jaffer's huge statement on PBKS star after loss to SRH in IPL2025

Former India batter Wasim Jaffer feels that Punjab Kings (PBKS) spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is feeling the pressure amid a dismal Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 campaign. The wrist spinner has picked up only two wickets in five matches with an economy rate of 11.13 so far, and is in desperate need of a revival.

Ad

Chahal was roped in by PBKS at the IPL 2025 mega auction for a sum of INR 18 crore. Arguably one of the best spinners in the league's history, the 34-year-old was expected to hit the ground running despite not being in the scheme of things for the national team.

He returned figures of 0-34 on his franchise debut, and struggled to make an impression in the games that followed. During PBKS' win over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Mullanpur, Chahal was held back until the 17th over, since left-handed batters in Devon Conway and Shivam Dube were operating.

Ad

Trending

Wasim Jaffer opined that Chahal is under some serious pressure following his poor returns since the start of the season.

"I think the few deliveries he bowled, when he picked up Travis Head's wicket, I think that is what we need to see Chahal bowl more often. Looking to spin the ball, looking to bowl googlies, looking to put some revs on the ball, which I think we are missing from watching Yuzi. He is very defensive in his mindset, and the pressure is pretty much visible on his face that he is off-color," Jaffer said on ESPN Cricinfo (1:55)

Ad

Chahal finished with figures of 1-56 in PBKS' loss to the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Saturday, April 12. The Pat Cummins-led side chased down the 246-run target with nine balls to spare, to get back to winning ways.

"We have not seen him bowl googlies also" - Piyush Chawla on PBKS spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's struggles in IPL 2025

Former wrist-spinner Piyush Chawla remarked how Chahal's poor form and confidence have led to a lack of trust in bowling the googlies. In the season so far, he has failed to get his bowling areas and variations right, making it easier for the batters to take him on.

Ad

"We have not seen him bowl googlies also. If you are bowling wide outside off-stump for them, then it is going away from them. So, you eventually get a chance to pick a wicket or something like that, but he did not bowl those, maybe because of lack of form if you see this season," Piyush Chawla said on ESPN Cricinfo (1:05).

PBKS are next scheduled to face the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Mullanpur on Tuesday, April 15. Both sides are level on the standings with six points to their name.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More