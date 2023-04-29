"The problem is who will open with David Warner" - Aakash Chopra on Delhi Capitals' IPL 2023 clash vs SunRisers Hyderabad

Aakash Chopra reckons the Delhi Capitals' (DC) biggest headache heading into their IPL 2023 clash against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) might be the choice of David Warner's opening partner.

The two teams will face off at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi in the evening game on Saturday, April 29. SRH and DC, who have four points apiece, occupy the last two spots in the IPL 2023 points table and will need to go on a winning spree to keep alive their chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

While previewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that the Delhi Capitals might be in a dilemma while choosing Warner's opening partner, elaborating:

"The problem is who will open with David Warner. It will be interesting if Phil Salt opens again. Can Mitchell Marsh be made to open? That's another question. The batting order is slightly topsy-turvy."

The former Indian opener added that Axar Patel being the second-best batter is a reflection of the home team's batting issues, observing:

"Mitchell Marsh hasn't scored too many runs. That is one problem for this team. Manish Pandey scored runs in the last match but no one is scoring a lot of runs. Axar Patel is looking like the second-best batter in this side after David Warner."

Warner (306) and Axar (182) are the Capitals' top run-getters in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. Manish Pandey (131) is the only other DC batter to aggregate more than 50 runs.

"That's another problem for Hyderabad" - Aakash Chopra on Washington Sundar's unavailability for the SunRisers Hyderabad

Washington Sundar has been ruled out for the remainder of IPL 2023. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Turning his attention to the SunRisers Hyderabad, Aakash Chopra feels Washington Sundar's absence will be a huge blow for the franchise, stating:

"Washington Sundar was available in the last match. He picked up three wickets in an over but he is not there now. He is no longer a part of this tournament. So that's another problem for Hyderabad that how will they cover up for Washington Sundar's absence."

However, the reputed commentator reckons the SunRisers Hyderabad will head into Saturday's game as the slight favorites, saying:

"Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled very well last time and he bowls well against this team. Can Charminar's team make a comeback in Qutub Minar's city? I feel the scale might be slightly tilted towards Hyderabad."

The SunRisers Hyderabad will be seeking revenge for their loss to the Delhi Capitals in the reverse fixture at home. Aiden Markram and Co. failed to chase a 145-run target on that occasion, losing the game by seven runs.

