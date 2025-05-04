"The Ronaldo of cricket" - Australian DJ shares video of interaction with Virat Kohli during IPL 2025 [Watch]

Australian musician and Disc Jockey Timmy Trumpet recently met Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Virat Kohli amid the ongoing IPL 2025. He was visibly overwhelmed with the interaction and even hailed the ace batters as the 'Ronaldo of cricket'.

Trumpet performed at the RCB Unbox Event ahead of the season and recently released an anthem named 'We Own The Night' for the team. Sharing his excitement ahead of his meeting with Kohli, here's what he said in a video shared on his Instagram handle:

" [Pointing at Kohli's poster] We're meeting this guy? The Ronaldo of cricket."

After getting a chance to shake hands with Kohli, and overjoyed Tumpet reacted by saying:

"I've never touched a God before."

Trumpet captioned the post:

"When you meet King Kohli you must get a photo with the GOAT!!"

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has looked in wonderful form with the bat in IPL 2025. The former RCB skipper is currently the leading run-getter of the season, with 505 runs across 11 innings at an average of 63.12 and a strike rate of 143.46. He also became the first batter in the league's history to cross the 500-run mark in eight seasons.

The Rajat Patidar-led RCB are placed at the top of the points table. The side have eight wins from 11 outings along with a net run rate of 0.482.

Virat Kohli slammed a quick-fire half-century in RCB's thrilling victory over CSK

RCB and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) locked horns at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Saturday, May 3. After the home side were asked to bat first, Virat Kohli played a stunning knock.

The opening batter struck five sixes and as many fours, finishing with 62 runs off 33 balls at a strike rate of 187.88. His opening partner Jacob Bethell scored 55 runs in 33 deliveries, while Romario Shepherd delivered a blistering 53*-run knock in just 14 balls.

RCB registered 213/5 in 20 overs. CSK fought hard in the run chase and were firm favourites to clinch victory at one stage. However, they ultimately fell short of the target and Bengaluru eked out a narrow two-run win in the last-ball thriller.

