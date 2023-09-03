"The situation was extremely grim when Hardik Pandya came to bat" - Mohammad Kaif lauds Indian vice-captain's responsible knock vs Pakistan

Mohammad Kaif has lauded Hardik Pandya for playing a responsible knock when India were in a precarious position in their Asia Cup 2023 Group A clash against Pakistan.

Pandya scored 87 runs off 90 deliveries as India set a 267-run target for Babar Azam and Co. in Pallekele on Saturday, September 2. However, rain played spoilsport thereafter and the match was called off without a ball being bowled in the second innings.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Kaif was asked about his thoughts on Pandya's knock, to which he responded:

"This change has come since Hardik Pandya became the Gujarat Titans' captain. He has learned to take responsibility. He has played at No. 3 and No. 4 as well and the biggest thing is that Hardik has learned how to mold himself according to the situation."

The former Indian batter added:

"When he comes at No. 5 or No. 6, he plays the big shots. When he comes at No. 3 or No. 4, he knows he has to build a partnership, play steadily, and take his time. He showed that by doing it today (Saturday) because the situation was extremely grim when Hardik Pandya came to bat."

Pandya joined Ishan Kishan in the middle when India were reduced to 66/4 in the 15th over. The duo strung together a 138-run partnership for the fifth wicket before another collapse stopped the Men in Blue from posting a bigger total.

"He played patiently and hit proper cricketing shots" - Mohammad Kaif on Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya struck seven fours and a six during his innings. [P/C: AP]

Mohammad Kaif praised Hardik Pandya for not resorting to unconventional strokes. He elaborated:

"India were under a lot of pressure. He played patiently and hit proper cricketing shots. He hit a six later but he took very few risks at the start. The sweep he played to short fine-leg, he plays that rarely. Mohammad Nawaz brings the ball in, so he played it there."

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that the all-rounder has all shots in his arsenal. He explained:

"He hit three fours in Haris Rauf's over. He knows how to play spin, plays the pull, drive, and he showed the cut shot also today. The ball went rapidly to the fence, the fielder couldn't even move. So he has learned to play every shot. He even played the scoop in this match."

Kaif concluded by stating that Pandya is a complete package. He added that the Gujarat Titans skipper is comfortable against both spin and pace and has developed into an excellent batter.

Poll : Has Hardik Pandya become a more responsible player since he became the Gujarat Titans' captain? Yes No 0 votes