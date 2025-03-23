"The Skyfall ft. MSD" - Social media goes berserk as MS Dhoni pulls off 0.12s stumping to dismiss Suryakumar Yadav in CSK vs MI clash of IPL 2025

MS Dhoni delighted fans with his vintage lightning-quick glovework in Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) opening match of IPL 2025 against Mumbai Indians at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, March 23. The former captain inflicted a stunning stumping to send the dangerous Suryakumar Yadav packing.

After being asked to bat first, MI found themselves in a precarious position after losing three wickets within the powerplay. The onus was on stand-in skipper Suryakumar to steady the ship for his side.

However, the swashbuckling batter's knock ended prematurely, courtesy of Dhoni's terrific glovework. In the 11th over of the innings, Suryakumar attempted to play an inside-out shot off left-arm spinner Noor Ahmad's bowling.

However, he failed to read the spin and missed the ball. Dhoni collected the ball and removed the bails in a swift motion to provide a big breakthrough to the Men in Yellow. It is worth mentioning that the veteran keeper affected the stumping in just 0.12 seconds.

Many fans shared posts on X to praise Dhoni. Here are some of the top reactions:

"The Skyfall ft. MSD," wrote a fan.

"Dhoni will do that after 60s also," commented a fan.

"Cheete Ki chaal, Baaz ki nazar aur Dhoni ki stumping par sandeh nahi karte," posted another.

"Vintage MS Dhoni behind the stumps. A lightning-fast stumping at 43 some things never change Reaction time: Just 0.12 seconds! Unreal from Thala," chimed in yet another.

"Age slows down mortals, not legends. Thala’s reflexes are unreal," remarked a fan.

MI finished at 155/9 in 20 overs. Tilak Varma was the top run-scorer with a 31-run knock. Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Chahar chipped in with cameos of 29 and 28*, respectively.

"Even if I'm in a wheelchair, they'll drag me" - MS Dhoni's statement on his bond with CSK

During a pre-match interview ahead of the CSK vs MI match, MS Dhoni spoke about his long-standing association with the Chennai-based franchise. He stated that he could play for the team as long as he wanted to.

He hilariously remarked that CSK would drag him even if he was in a wheelchair. Speaking to JioHostar, he said:

"I can play for as long as I want for CSK. That's my franchise. Even if I'm in a wheelchair, they'll drag me."

The new IPL retention rules allowed CSK to retain Dhoni as an uncapped player for ₹4 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 auction.

