"The sledging came from 2 guys – Kohli and Mohammed Siraj" - Naveen-ul-Haq on the infamous altercations during RCB-LSG IPL 2023 clash

Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq recently recalled the infamous incidents during and after the second clash between the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 2023 IPL season.

With the game heading toward a comfortable RCB win, things got heated in the middle, with Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj, and Naveen in the thick of things. Even during the handshakes after RCB's eventual 18-run win, things continued to turn ugly, with Kohli and Gautam Gambhir involved in an unfriendly spat.

In an interaction with Zalmi TV, Naveen recalled the controversial incidents, saying:

"I think I went out to bat at No. 9 or 10 and we had pretty much lost the game by then. I didn't expect that I would be sledged. But when it happened, like I said, when someone starts, I can't hold back. After the game, things continued during the handshake too. The sledging came from two guys – Kohli and Mohammed Siraj."

Naveen also mentioned how the finish in the earlier game between the sides that ended in LSG winning by one wicket fueled the happenings of the subsequent encounter.

"We went to play our away match in Bengaluru. That's where it all started. We won that game - it was very close – so one of our players [Avesh Khan] threw the helmet in excitement after scoring the winning runs. Virat Kohli probably didn't like it," said Naveen.

The first meeting last season between the sides saw LSG pull off a last-ball win off a bye at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

The Lucknow-based franchise stunned the Bangalore fans by chasing an improbable 213 in 20 overs, thanks in large parts to a 19-ball 62 by Nicholas Pooran.

"Spirit-wise it wasn't looking good because it had proven to be such a good game by then" - Naveen-ul-Haq

Navee-ul-Haq admitted the scenes with Gautam Gambhir's wild celebration after LSG's final ball win in the first meeting with RCB last year marred a terrific game of cricket.

However, the Afghan pacer defended Gambhir and Kohli for their altercation post-match as the two are passionate guys.

"Gautam Gambhir got carried away because in the previous game (1st RCB-LSG game last), when we needed 1 off 1, one of their bowlers wanted to run the non-striker out while running in to bowl. It was the last wicket. It got heated because the bowler missed taking the bails off. Spirit-wise it wasn't looking good because it had proven to be such a good game by then," said Naveen.

"It would have been a shame had it ended in a run out. Because of that, he wanted to silence the crowd. He is a passionate guy, and so is Virat," he added.

Naveen concluded by saying how he and Kohli righted the wrong during the India-Afghanistan 2023 World Cup clash.

"When I was going back to my position at long off, Virat bhai said 'let's finish this and forget what's happened'. Even after the game, he said that the crowd won't bother you anymore," said Naveen.

While Kohli will continue to play for RCB in IPL 2024, Gambhir has moved from LSG to become the mentor for KKR in the upcoming season.

The 2024 season begins with the mouthwatering encounter between CSK and RCB in Chennai on March 22.

