“The son of Bihar” - PM Narendra Modi’s massive praise for Vaibhav Suryavanshi after stellar debut in IPL 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi for his stunning IPL debut in the 2025 edition. Suryavanshi took the cricketing world by storm when RR acquired him at just age 13 for ₹1.1 crores at the IPL 2025 auction.
The youngster did not play in the initial games until their regular opener, and skipper Sanju Samson was sidelined with injury. Suryavanshi finally made his IPL debut against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and smashed his first delivery for a maximum.
After promising much with scores of 34 and 16 in his first two outings, the 14-year-old broke out in RR's encounter against the Gujarat Titans (GT). Suryavanshi scored a breathtaking 101 off 38 deliveries, reaching his century off just 35 balls.
He became the youngest to score a T20 century and was the fastest Indian to an IPL century.
Talking about Suryavanshi during the inauguration of the Khelo India Youth Games in Bihar, Modi said (via NDTV):
"I have seen in the IPL, the son of Bihar, Vaibhav Suryavanshi's spectacular performance. At such a young age, Vaibhav has set such a great record. There is a lot of hard work behind Vaibhav's performance."
He added:
"To bring his talent to the forefront, he has played many matches at different levels. The more you play, the more you will shine. Competing in matches and competitions as much as possible is very important."
Suryavanshi had played only five first-class and six List-A games before his IPL debut.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi has missed out with the bat after record-breaking century
Unfortunately for Vaibhav Suryavanshi, things have gone downhill after his record-breaking century against GT. The 14-year-old got dismissed for a two-ball duck in RR's next encounter against the Mumbai Indians (MI).
Suryavanshi missed out again in RR's most recent game against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) with only a two-ball four. Nevertheless, at just 14, the youngster is off to a sensational start with an average of 31 and a strike rate of 209.45 in five matches this season.
Suryavanshi will be in action next when RR take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk Stadium on Monday, May 12. Both teams have already been eliminated from playoff contention.
