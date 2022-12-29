"The start of the IPL changed our lives" - AB de Villiers

Former South African batter AB de Villiers recalled how the Indian Premier League (IPL) was a game-changing moment in the lives of cricketers. The former Proteas captain expects SA20 to have a similar impact on South African cricket as the IPL has for India.

De Villiers is one of the leading overseas run-getters in IPL history and started his career in the cash-rich league with the Delhi Daredevils in 2008, fetching INR 11 crore in that year's auction. However, the right-handed batter managed only 95 runs in six games that year averaging 19.

AB de Villiers @ABdeVilliers17 It has been an incredible journey, but I have decided to retire from all cricket.



Ever since the back yard matches with my older brothers, I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm. Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly. It has been an incredible journey, but I have decided to retire from all cricket.Ever since the back yard matches with my older brothers, I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm. Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly. https://t.co/W1Z41wFeli

The 38-year-old conceded that players in the IPL are highly passionate and felt that sharing the dressing room with Glenn McGrath was his standout moment. He said (via SA Cricket Magazine):

"It was a huge occasion for me and a lot of the other players. The start of the IPL changed our lives. The people are really passionate about cricket. Not only with the home team but they support members in other teams as well. The biggest thing that stands out for me are the people that I met.

"I think of Glenn McGrath and the time I spent with him. He was this hard guy and all of a sudden I am sitting with him in the changeroom and having a beer with him."

The Pretoria-born player called time on his IPL career after the 2021 edition, scoring 5162 runs in 184 matches at 39.70, striking at 151.68. He formed a fearsome batting partnership with Virat Kohli for the Royal Challengers Bangalore as the pair's 229 runs is the highest for any wicket.

"I think the SA20 comes at a really good time for South African cricket" - AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers. (Image Credits: Getty)

Ahead of the inaugural edition of SA20, de Villiers feels the tournament will provide great exposure to the youngsters and suggested that players like Dewald Brevis will thrive by rubbing shoulders with international cricketers. He explained:

"I think the SA20 comes at a really good time for South African cricket. We have seen the amazing things that these leagues have done to cricket in particular nations. To give our youngsters this base and the foundation to get exposure at the highest level against the best players in the world is what it’s all about.

"Graeme and I have come a long way together, and to have him right at the top of SA cricket right now, making a lot of good calls, and changing things."

The competition, which will feature six teams, is set to get underway on January 10 between MI Cape Town and the Paarl Royals.

