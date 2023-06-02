"The most successful IPL team" - Dwayne Bravo hilariously trolls Kieron Pollard after CSK's IPL 2023 triumph

West Indian cricket stars Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard recently induldged in some light-hearted banter following the Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) victorious campaign in the recently concluded season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023).

After an incredibly successful stint as a player, Bravo was roped in as the bowling coach of the Chennai-based team ahead of the the latest edition. Pollard, on the other hand, served as the batting coach of the Mumbai Indians (MI).

Taking to his Instagram account, Bravo shared a video in which he can be seen sitting in a car alongside his close friend Pollard. The two debated over who was the best team in the history of the cash-rich league.

While both Mumbai and Chennai have won five IPL trophies each, Bravo pointed out how he has been a part of more title-winning teams than Pollard. He captioned the post:

"Can someone help me settle this debate😂😂😂 . Apparently the LLORD @kieron.pollard55 believes that his team is the most successful IPL team 😂. Let the record show that @chennaiipl is the most successful IPL team. Furthermore, he @kieron.pollard55 wants to talk about trophies 🏆😂🤣. Let the records show AGAIN this is now my 17th title while @kieron.pollard55 you are still on #15 😂🤣😝😭🤣. You have some serious catching up to do 🤪😂🤣. Put some respect on my name please🤣😂😭. Thank you very much 🙏🏽😩😂 #sirchampion."

The MS Dhoni-led CSK trumped Gujarart Titans (GT) by five wickets (DLS) in thrilling fashion at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday, May 29, to take home the trophy.

MI finished with a moderately successful campaign. They were able to make the cut for the playoffs, but were knocked out after a 62-run loss to GT in Qualifier 2.

"I received a phone call from CSK captain MS Dhoni" - Dwayne Bravo on his appointment as bowling coach

Following CSK's championship victory, Dwayne Bravo shared a heartfelt post on social media, reflecting on the incredible season the franchise endured.

He revealed that after he announced his retirement from IPL cricket, he received a call from MS Dhoni and CSK head coach Stephen Fleming. The 39-year-old mentioned that they offered him to join the team as a bowling coach for IPL 2023.

He wrote on Instagram:

"Where do I begin! A year ago when I decided to announce my retirement from IPL cricket it was a sad moment but at the same time I was grateful for a successful IPL career. As fate would have it I received a phone call from @chennaiipl captain @mahi7781 and head coach Stephen Fleming @stephen__fleming_ who invited me to be a part of the coaching staff. I had no doubt in my mind that this was the direction I wanted to take my new cricketing career. I’ve always had the vision in my mind of one day sharing what I can only describe as my God given talents as a cricketer to what it is right now - a coach for one of the best teams in IPL history."

Bravo has a tremendous record in the IPL as a bowler. With 183 wickets to his name, he is the second-highest wicket-taker in the league's history.

