"The team will think whether they should open with in-form Virat Kohli alongside Rohit Sharma" - Irfan Pathan on Yashasvi Jaiswal's IPL 2024 lean run

Irfan Pathan has noted that Yashasvi Jaiswal's continued lean run in IPL 2024 might tempt the Indian team to open with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in next month's T20 World Cup. The Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener was bowled for four in their IPL 2024 loss against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Guwahati on Wednesday, May 15.

RR set PBKS a 145-run target after opting to bat first. Sam Curran and company chased the target down with five wickets and seven deliveries to spare to hand the Royals their fourth consecutive defeat.

Speaking on Star Sports, Pathan opined that Jaiswal's indifferent form could impact India's opening combination in the T20 World Cup.

"It's a massive area of concern because I believe Yashasvi Jaiswal should start in the World Cup as he is a left-handed batter. So the opposing team won't start with a left-arm spinner. They will hesitate a little if he is in form. However, in this form, the team will think twice," he elaborated.

"The team will think whether they should open with in-form Virat Kohli alongside Rohit Sharma, or go with Yashasvi Jaiswal, who is young and inexperienced. So it's extremely necessary for him to come in form," the former India all-rounder added.

Despite scoring a century, Jaiswal has aggregated 348 runs at a below-par average of 29.00 in 13 innings in IPL 2024. On the flip side, Kohli has amassed 661 runs at an excellent average of 66.10 in 13 innings as an opener for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) this season.

"This form will trouble Rajasthan Royals a lot as well" - Irfan Pathan on Yashasvi Jaiswal's underwhelming performances

Yashasvi Jaiswal has reached the 50-run mark just twice in IPL 2024. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Irfan Pathan pointed out that Yashasvi Jaiswal's indifferent form is a concern even for the Rajasthan Royals.

"The good thing for Yashasvi is that he will get chances because his team has qualified, and if they make a place in the top two, he will get more chances. Keeping that in mind, there are a few positive things for Yashasvi, but this form will trouble Rajasthan Royals a lot as well," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator noted that the youngster wasn't dismissed while playing an extravagant shot in Wednesday's game.

"(Jos) Buttler is not there. If he is not there, which is the other batter you give responsibility to, that's Yashasvi Jaiswal. It's not that he tried to hit in the air and got out. He went to play a normal cover drive, which he usually plays very well, and got out in that," Pathan observed.

"He was set up with the previous ball as the ball came in a lot. The way he played, he was totally surprised. Yashasvi Jaiswal wasn't expecting that ball. After that, when he got width, which he likes, he moved his feet hesitantly. So I thought he got double-minded and got out," he added.

Pathan concluded by advising Jaiswal to play with timing on the off-side and aggressively on the leg-side. He noted that the left-handed batter has always used this formula and added that it won't work out if he tries to hit deliveries outside the off-stump on the leg-side.