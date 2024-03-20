"The top 5 are absolutely mind-blowing" - Aakash Chopra on Delhi Capitals' strengths heading into IPL 2024

Aakash Chopra reckons the Delhi Capitals' (DC) top-order batting is one of their strengths heading into IPL 2024.

David Warner (516) was the Capitals' top run-getter in IPL 2023. However, Prithvi Shaw and Mitchell Marsh endured a lean run last season. They will hope that both of them are back to their explosive best and that Rishabh Pant, who is back in the mix this year, is also his former self.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that the Delhi Capitals have a formidable top five.

"They have a destructive top order. Prithvi Shaw just hits. He has even hit six fours in an over. He did that against Shivam Mavi. Form - things have changed a lot from last year to this year. If David Warner wishes to hit, he does that very well. He didn't make up his mind to do that last year," he elaborated (4:50).

"Mitchell Marsh also drives his car in the flying gear. After that, Rishabh Pant. I have named him Rishabh 'destructive' Pant in any case. If I keep Tristan Stubbs at No. 5, his batting also stuns everyone. So the top five are absolutely mind-blowing," the former India opener added.

Chopra noted that DC can opt to play Jake Fraser-McGurk instead of Tristan Stubbs. However, he added that the Australian big-hitter is more comfortable up the order than at No. 5.

"Their spin department is good" - Aakash Chopra on the Delhi Capitals' other strength

Axar Patel was the Delhi Capitals' most successful spinner in IPL 2023. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra picked the Delhi Capitals' spin department as their other positive ahead of IPL 2024.

"Their second strength is that their spin department is good. They have two very good spinners. They have an eight-over bank - four overs each from Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel, both of whom are doing very well," he said (5:40).

While observing that the Capitals don't have a great third spinner, the cricketer-turned-commentator noted that the presence of Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel lends potency to their spin attack.

"The third spinner becomes a little weak area at times. They use Lalit Yadav at times and Pravin Dubey on other occasions. However, if you have two spinners who will play all matches and are both Indians and wicket-takers, I would say you can keep spin among their strengths," Chopra stated.

Axar and Kuldeep scalped 21 wickets between them in IPL 2023. While the orthodox left-arm spinner picked up 11 wickets in 13 innings at an excellent economy rate of 7.19, the left-arm wrist-spinner accounted for 10 dismissals in 14 innings while conceding an average of 7.36 runs per over.

