"The way they've gained momentum is outstanding"- Shikhar Dhawan picks IPL 2025 winner ahead of PBKS vs MI Qualifier 2 clash

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan has picked the Mumbai Indians (MI) as his choice of winners of IPL 2025. The 39-year-old said that Hardik Pandya-led side are a well-balanced outfit and praised the way they have gained momentum over the course of the season.

The five-time champions will play Qualifier 2 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Ahmedabad on Sunday, June 1.

“This time, the IPL has been very exciting. For the finals, my support will be with Mumbai Indians. The Mumbai Indians team is playing really well — they are very balanced. The way they've gained momentum is outstanding, and they are a very strong and well-balanced team. So, I'm with Mumbai Indians,” Dhawan said on Saturday (via India Today).

MI remain in contention of making it to the IPL 2025 final after beating Gujarat Titans in the eliminator clash on Friday, May 30. The winner of the MI versus PBKS clash will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the final on Tuesday, June 3.

Shikhar Dhawan backs Shubman Gill's choice as India's new Test captain

India will head into the new World Test Championship cycle with a new captain in Shubman Gill. Shikhar Dhawan backed the decision, saying that the right-hander is the "perfect choice" to take over from Rohit Sharma.

“I feel it's a great choice. Shubman has performed really well in the IPL recently. He is a great talent and has matured — he’s been playing for the Indian team for several years now. I feel he’s the perfect candidate to take on the Test captaincy, and I’m sure he will handle it well and lead the team together. This is the new generation now — Gen Z — and I’m confident he’ll do a great job. All my best wishes to him," Dhawan said.

Shikhar Dhawan announced his retirement from all forms of the game in August 2024.

