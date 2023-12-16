Suryakumar Yadav’s wife shares cryptic post on Instagram, then deletes it

Amid the change in captaincy at the Mumbai Indians (MI) franchise, batter Suryakumar Yadav’s wife Devisha Shetty shared a cryptic post on her Instagram story, only to delete it later.

On Friday, December 15, Mumbai Indians confirmed that all-rounder Hardik Pandya would be leading the franchise in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Pandya, who was traded in from Gujarat Titans (GT), will be replacing Rohit Sharma, who was at the helm for 10 years.

Several Rohit and Mumbai Indians fans are said to be unhappy with the change in leadership in the MI franchise. Amid all the hullabaloo, Suryakumar’s wife Devisha is said to have shared a cryptic post on Instagram, which read as follows:

“The way you treat people will always be remembered.”

A screen grab of Devisha Shetty’s deleted Instagram story.

The post has since been deleted. Meanwhile, Suryakumar himself posted a broken heart emoji on Instagram on Saturday, leading to more speculation over the big recent developments in the Mumbai Indians camp.

The 33-year-old recently smashed a brilliant hundred as India beat South Africa in the third T20I in Johannesburg to square the three-match series 1-1.

Suryakumar Yadav was among the contenders to replace Rohit as MI captain

Before Pandya came into the picture, Suryakumar was one of the contenders to replace Rohit as Mumbai Indians captain in the near future. However, in a surprising twist, Pandya was first traded in from GT and reports of him being the next captain soon started doing the rounds.

On Friday, the Mumbai Indians franchise confirmed the development through an official statement on its website, which read:

“Renowned all-rounder Hardik Pandya is set to take the helm as the captain of the Mumbai Indians, succeeding its longest-serving, one of the most successful and loved captains the illustrious Rohit Sharma.”

Mahela Jayawardene, Global Head of Performance, at Mumbai Indians said about the move:

“Mumbai Indians have always been blessed with exceptional leadership right from Sachin to Harbhajan and Ricky to Rohit, who while contributing to the immediate success have always had an eye on strengthening the team for the future. It is in keeping with this philosophy that Hardik Pandya will assume captaincy of Mumbai Indians for the IPL 2024 season.”

Under Rohit, Mumbai Indians won the IPL five times - in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020.