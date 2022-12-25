"The Whistle Podu fans feel Mahi will manage everything" - Aakash Chopra on how CSK will use Ben Stokes

Aakash Chopra feels the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) might struggle to accommodate Ben Stokes in their batting order, although fans believe that MS Dhoni will manage everything.

The Chennai-based franchise bought Stokes for ₹16.25 crore at the IPL 2023 auction. They initially wanted to acquire Sam Curran but were outbid by the Punjab Kings (PBKS), who paid ₹18.5 crore for Stokes' England teammate.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Dhoni might be in a predicament on where to bat Stokes, observing:

"Why Ben Stokes? The Whistle Podu fans feel Mahi will manage everything and I actually agree with you guys that he might manage the team. But MSD will face an interesting dilemma about where he will play Ben Stokes."

The former Indian opener highlighted that CSK have a plethora of riches in the batting department, explaining:

"If he plays Ben Stokes, where will he himself come to bat? If you try to make their XI, you will find that Ruturaj Gaikwad is there with Devon Conway. You won't touch either of them. Then you will have to play Ben Stokes as No. 3. Then you have to play Ambati Rayudu and Moeen Ali as well."

Chopra added that the likes of Stokes, Moeen Ali, and Ambati Rayudu will be best utilized up the order, elaborating:

"After that, you have Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni as well. The batting order will be slightly up and down because you will get both Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali's best at No. 3. You will get Ambati Rayudu's best also at No. 3 or No. 4. So there are too many No. 3 and No. 4 players."

CSK might use Moeen as a finisher, the role he generally plays for England, and not as a No. 3 batter in IPL 2023. They could even name Ambati Rayudu as one of their impact players and have Stokes and Moeen at No. 3 and No. 4 in their starting XI.

"I am not 100% certain" - Aakash Chopra on whether Ben Stokes can be CSK's next captain

Ben Stokes has enjoyed great success as England's Test skipper.

Chopra is unsure if CSK are looking at Stokes as a successor to Dhoni, saying:

"They might have picked Ben Stokes as part of a succession plan, that you want to build a team around him, that Ben Stokes can be the next captain in the yellow jersey. Personally, I am not 100 percent certain."

The reputed commentator reckons it would not be a wise move to give an IPL franchise's reins to an England player, stating:

"He is a very big player. You should never say that he will not do well. I am not saying whether he will do well or not, but it is very difficult to build the entire team around an English player. If they are looking at him as a captain, good luck to them."

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Suresh Raina said - "MS Dhoni will groom Ben Stokes. He is a World champion and did really very well in the T20 World Cup. He also lead England Test team Brilliantly. His cricketing brain will be very useful for youngsters in CSK". (To Cricketnext) Suresh Raina said - "MS Dhoni will groom Ben Stokes. He is a World champion and did really very well in the T20 World Cup. He also lead England Test team Brilliantly. His cricketing brain will be very useful for youngsters in CSK". (To Cricketnext)

Stephen Fleming has mentioned previously that CSK are looking to groom Ruturaj Gaikwad as their future skipper. The franchise might thus want an experienced international skipper like Stokes on the field to guide the youngster once he takes over the captaincy from Dhoni.

