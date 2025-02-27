"The worst 1.5 Crs ever spend in WPL history"- Top funny memes after MI's thumping win vs UPW in WPL 2025

Mumbai Indians (MI) beat UP Warriorz (UPW) comprehensively by eight wickets in the 11th match of WPL 2025 on Wednesday (February 26) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. As a result, MI rose to the top spot in the points table, while UPW remained in the fourth position.

Ad

After being asked to bat first, UPW scored 142/9 in 20 overs on the back of contributions from Grace Harris (45) and Vrinda Dinesh (33). Nat Sciver-Brunt (3/18), Shabnim Ismail (2/33), and Sanskriti Gupta (2/11) starred in the bowling department for Mumbai Indians.

It was a dominant effort from MI in the chase as Nat Sciver-Brunt (75*) and Hayley Matthews (59) hit half-centuries and put on a 133-run partnership for the second wicket to take their side home comfortably in the chase.

Ad

Trending

Fans enjoyed the one-sided contest between the two teams on Wednesday and reacted by sharing memes on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. One of the memes read:

"The worst 1.5 Crs ever spend in WPL history."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ad

Ad

"We need to keep doing the same thing again and again"- MI captain Harmanpreet Kaur after win vs UPW in WPL 2025

MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur reflected on the victory at the post-match presentation, saying:

"We tried to execute what we thought. Really happy with the result. Getting wicket in the first over always a plus point. Happy with the way our medium pacers bowled, also the way Sanskriti bowled was special. You need to keep doing the right things over and over again. Sanskriti's over was very crucial and she turned the tables for us."

Ad

She continued:

"When I saw her first time, thought she was very young but she's sorted in her head. She knows what she is doing, bowled really well. We need to keep doing the same thing again and again. When she (Sciver-Brunt) went in to bat, we were in a crucial moment. She's experienced, showed her talent, batted really well. The pitch was looking different when she was batting. Love to see her the way she batted, would wish her all the best for the rest of the competition."

RCB will face GG in the 12th match of WPL 2025 on Thursday (February 27) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️