"The young wicketkeeper scoring those three sixes helped us a lot" - CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad hails Dhoni's cameo after win over MI in IPL 2024 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) recorded their first away win of IPL 2024 by defeating the Mumbai Indians by 20 runs at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 14.

Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, all-rounder Shivam Dube, veteran wicket-keeper MS Dhoni, and speedster Matheesha Pathirana played key roles in the win that helped CSK remain in the top four.

Gaikwad (69) and Dube (66*) scored the bulk of the runs for CSK after being put into bat. The skipper recorded his second consecutive fifty while Dube prolonged his purple patch. However, the highlight of the innings turned out to be MS Dhoni's cameo in the final over.

The legendary player walked out to bat following Daryl Mitchell's dismissal and scored three consecutive sixes off Hardik Pandya. He remained unbeaten on 20 runs off just four deliveries, which turned out to be the exact margin between the two teams in the end.

Gaikwad noted how important Dhoni's contribution towards the end was. He also hailed the bowling department for defending the score in such batting-friendly conditions.

"The young wicketkeeper scoring those three sixes helped us a lot, that proved to be the difference. We needed those 10-15 extra runs for this kind of venue. In the middle phase, Bumrah bowled really well. I feel we were spot on with our execution with the ball despite them scoring some great shots," Gaikwad said during the post-match presentation

"I would have taken 6 overs 60 at the powerplay. You need to be on the mark with bowling and batting at this venue. Our Malinga bowled really well today, he nailed those yorkers. Not to forget, Tushar and Shardul also did well," Gaikwad added

Gaikwad himself scored 69 runs off 40 deliveries, top scoring for his side and recording five fours and five sixes at a strike rate of 172.50.

"They got the hang of it, there's a man behind the stumps who tells them what's working, that helps" - Hardik Pandya on MS Dhoni's influence on CSK

MI had a solid start to the run chase through Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma, as they breezed through the powerplay without losing a wicket. CSK, however, turned things around in the middle overs like they usually do. They deprived the well-settled Rohit Sharma (105*) of the strike at times as wickets kept tumbling at the other end.

MI skipper Hardik Pandya endured a difficult evening as he conceded 43 runs in three overs, and scored only two runs off six deliveries during the run chase.

"It (target) was definitely gettable, but they bowled pretty well. Pathirana was the difference. They were smart with the plans and their approach. They got the hang of it, there's a man behind the stumps (Dhoni) who tells them what's working, that helps," Pandya said during the post-match presentation

Dhoni had an eventful day at the Wankhede even apart from his entertaining cameo. He was seen applauding the efforts of bowlers and fielders and even calmed down Matheesha Pathirana at one point during the game.