"Their engine has kept changing" - Irfan Pathan on the chopping and changing approach of PBKS

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan recently pointed out how Punjab Kings (PBKS) have revamped their team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on several occasions.

Pathan stated that the Punjab-based side have changed their entire team in almost every season of the cash-rich league. Here's what Pathan said about PBKS while speaking to Star Sports ahead of IPL 2023:

"Their engine has always been the problem. For many years their engine has kept changing. They've changed their engine almost as many times as the number of years the IPL has been played."

The Kings have made several major changes this time around as well. Shikhar Dhawan has replaced Mayank Agarwal as the captain of the side for the upcoming edition.

While the franchise released key players like Agarwal, Odean Smith and Sandeep Sharma prior to the IPL 2023 mini-auction, they roped in several big names like Sam Curran and Sikandar Raza at the event.

"This bowling unit, among all IPL teams, if you check based on availability, their name will be right up there" - Irfan Pathan on PBKS bowlers

Irfan Pathan further stated that PBKS have a formidable bowling unit this time around, suggesting that the likes of Arshdeep Singh, Sam Curran and Kagiso Rabada will prove to be successful.

The 38-year-old highlighted that the fast bowlers will play a major role in Mohali if they are able to identify the right areas they need to hit on the surface. The cricketer-turned-commentator added:

"I've played cricket there for three years. I've seen that if you hit the seam or impart proper backspin, you do get help. The sides of the ground are big. If you've got an idea of what length to bowl, it can make a huge difference for the bowlers. Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, and Arshdeep Singh are quality bowlers."

"They have two left-armers and also a right-armer in Rabada, who hits that full length hard. That makes a big difference, and I believe that this bowling unit, among all IPL teams, if you check based on availability, their name will be right up there."

The Shikhar Dhawan-led PBKS side will open their IPL 2023 campaign with a clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on April 1.

