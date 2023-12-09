"Their focus will be - 'Let's pack our batting'" - Anjum Chopra on RCB's potential approach at the WPL 2024 auction

Anjum Chopra has recently said that the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) might look to further strengthen their batting at the WPL 2024 auction in Mumbai on Saturday.

The Bangalore-based franchise released seven players, including three foreigners, ahead of the auction. They have a remaining purse of ₹3.35 crore to buy as many players as they have released.

While previewing the auction on Sports 18, Chopra opined that the Royal Challengers Bangalore could look to build a batting-heavy side. She said:

"Their focus will be - 'Let's pack our batting, if we can do that, so at least we have one aspect of the game covered. If there is a 70 or 80 percent chance to have a good bowling side, fine let's go ahead with it. But let's keep one side heavy where we are very confident we can take the opposition head-on'."

The former India skipper named Annabel Sutherland as one of RCB's potential acquisitions. She reasoned:

"Probably they might look at an Annabel Sutherland coming in because for sure they will be getting Heather Knight and Ellyse Perry to play. So another all-rounder as an option. Annabel Sutherland will always be a good addition to this lineup."

Chopra acknowledged that the Smriti Mandhana-led side require an out-and-out fast bowler. However, she feels it would be even better if they could get a seamer who can bat as well.

"They wouldn't have released them in the first place" - WV Raman on whether RCB will look to reacquire any of their players

Megan Schutt was one of the players released by RCB. [P/C: wplt20.com]

WV Raman was further asked whether the Royal Challengers Bangalore would look to reacquire any of their players. He replied in the negative and named Veda Krishnamurthy as one of their potential buys, saying:

"I don't think so because they wouldn't have released them in the first place. I think what they are looking for is an Indian batter. It could be Veda Krishnamurthy to add the local flavor."

The former India head coach concurred with Anjum Chopra's views that RCB need an express pacer. He elaborated:

"They are also looking for a left-arm spinner. They need bowlers who can provide some variations. As she (Chopra) said, they also need a real quicky there because they have got medium pacers who can take the pace off. They need to have somebody to rattle the Indian batters in the opposition camps."

Chopra concluded by naming Chamari Athapaththu as another player RCB might be interested in. She added that she won't be surprised if a lot of teams go for the Sri Lankan all-rounder, considering her exploits in the recently concluded edition of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL).

