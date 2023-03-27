"Their strengths and weaknesses offset each other" - Aaron Finch highlights LSG's strengths ahead of IPL 2023

Former Australian skipper Aaron Finch recently highlighted the Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) strengths ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Super Giants had a decent outing in their maiden season, making it to the playoffs. They largely relied on KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock to do the bulk of the scoring.

While Rahul scored 616 runs in IPL 2022, the Proteas wicketkeeper-batter chipped in with 508 runs.

Finch stressed that the opening stand between Rahul and de Kock would be LSG's biggest strength heading into the new season.

“The big strength of the Lucknow Super Giants is their opening combination, KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock," Finch said on Star Sports show, Know Your Team. "They complement each other so well. They are very different players, and their strengths and weaknesses offset each other. So, I think they are going to have a big season."

The Aussie opener, who has plenty of IPL experience under his belt, feels Lucknow have plenty of options on their roster to make the most out of whatever pitch is provided.

"I think the home ground advantage for the Lucknow Super Giants this year," he continued. "Although their wicket has been a little unpredictable at times, they’ve got a class opening combination in KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock, their middle-order power of Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, and they’ve got a lot of bowling options, Krunal Pandya with the ball, who can also be versatile with the bat.

"So, I think they have got a lot of options to be able to exploit whatever the wicket produces.”

Meanwhile, LSG are yet to play at their home ground in Lucknow, with the last season confined to four grounds in Maharashtra due to the COVID-19 scare. The playoffs, meanwhile, were staged in Kolkata and Ahmedabad.

"Strikes it at such a high strike rate" - Aaron Finch picks Nicholas Pooran as LSG's game changer

Aaron Finch further picked West Indian hard-hitter Nicholas Pooran as the player to watch for the Super Giants in IPL 2023. The franchise spent ₹16 crore to rope in his services at the mini-auction in Kochi last year.

“Player to watch out for, for Lucknow, will be Nicholas Pooran," he added. "They’ve spent a lot of money to get him in the auction. He wasn’t at his best last season, but we know how destructive he can be. He’s someone who strikes it at such a high strike rate, particularly early in his innings. So, for me, he is the player to watch out for."

Pooran is yet to realize his potential in the IPL and will look to make the most out of his opportunities this year.

LSG will kick off their IPL 2023 campaign against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday, April 2, at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

