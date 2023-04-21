"There cannot be a bigger cricketer than him in India" - Harbhajan Singh hails CSK skipper MS Dhoni

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has praised Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni for his impact on Indian cricket. Dhoni led Team India to T20 World Cup glory in 2007 and an ODI World Cup triumph in 2011. The Ranchi-born cricketer has also guided CSK to four IPL titles - in 2010, 2011, 2018, and 2021.

Harbhajan, who was part of both the 2007 and 2011 World Cup-winning Indian teams, also praised Dhoni for staying grounded despite his unmatched fan following in the country. Speaking to Starsports, he said:

"Mahendra Singh Dhoni is only one. There cannot be a bigger cricketer than him in India. Someone could have scored more runs than him and someone could have taken more wickets than him, but no one has a bigger fanbase than him."

He continued:

"Dhoni has accepted this fandom to heart and he respects his teammates as well. He walks with so much love and emotion that anyone else would go mad, but Dhoni has carried this love and emotion in his heart for 15 years and he still hasn't changed at all."

Harbhajan Singh played in the IPL from 2008 to 2021 and was part of the Chennai Super Kings franchise from 2018 to 2020. He played a vital role in the side's title run in 2018. He was also a key member of the Mumbai Indians' title-winning teams in 2013, 2015, and 2017.

Singh has 511 international wickets and 150 IPL wickets to this name in a career that spanned over two decades.

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni became the first player to captain an IPL franchise in 200 matches when he led CSK against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) earlier this season. Dhoni has scored more than 5,000 runs in his illustrious IPL career, at a sensational average of 39 and a strike rate of 135.54.

"Shivam should continue to get opportunities to bat at the top" - Harbhajan Singh praises CSK all-rounder Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube's power-hitting has been huge for CSK this season.

Harbhajan Singh praised Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Shivam Dube for his hitting abilities and performance this season. Harbhajan spoke about how CSK has always backs players with Dube's qualities.

Speaking to Starsports, Harbhajan said:

"Shivam Dube's hitting range is tremendous. Whenever the ball comes into his hitting arc, he dispatches it for a biggie. CSK banks a lot on players with such qualities. Shivam should continue to get opportunities to bat at the top."

Dube has been with CSK since last year and has predominantly batted up the order at No. 4 this season. He has scored 134 runs at a healthy average of 26.80 at a strike rate of 139.58. Dube's tall frame with good reach has been vital for CSK in the middle overs of their batting, particularly against the opposition spinners.

CSK have won three of their first five games this season and will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, April 21.

Poll : 0 votes