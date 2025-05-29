  • home icon
  • "There is no legit weakness, but I am missing one thing" - Aakash Chopra on RCB's potential issues ahead of IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 vs PBKS

By Kartik Iyer
Modified May 29, 2025 13:25 IST
RCB won all seven of their away league games in IPL 2025. [P/C: iplt20.com]
Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) do not have any significant weaknesses heading into their IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 clash against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). However, he noted that the franchise could have an issue if Jitesh Sharma continues to lead the side.

RCB will face PBKS in the first playoff game of IPL 2025 in Mullanpur on Thursday, May 29. Jitesh has captained the side in their last few league games because Rajat Patidar has played as an impact player due to a finger injury.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener reckoned that RCB could have an issue in IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 if Patidar doesn't return as skipper.

"Does this team have any weaknesses? There is no legit weakness, but I am missing one thing, and that is Rajat Patidar's captaincy. Jitesh Sharma, as good as he is, the way he batted in the last match, his best IPL innings, maybe the best innings of this edition of the tournament, but shortcomings are being seen in captaincy," he said (11:20).
Chopra pointed out that Jitesh failed to use his bowling resources effectively in RCB's last league game against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

"He bowled Krunal Pandya one over, and then he forgot him. Then he bowled him one more over, and forgot him totally after that. He conceded just 14 runs in two overs, but why did he bowl only two overs? That question should be asked. He didn't give the new ball to Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Nuwan Thushara was given three, and then only one was left. The captaincy is looking slightly weak to me," he elaborated.
RCB allowed LSG to post a mammoth 227/3 in the final league game of IPL 2025 in Lucknow on May 27. However, the visitors achieved the target with six wickets and eight deliveries to spare to book their berth in Qualifier 1.

"If he doesn't come, you might see a little weakness in death bowling" - Aakash Chopra on Josh Hazlewood ahead of RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Qualifier 1

Josh Hazlewood (18) is RCB&#039;s highest wicket-taker in IPL 2025. [P/C: Getty]
In the same video, Aakash Chopra opined that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru could face death-bowling issues in IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 if Josh Hazlewood isn't fit and available.

"We are assuming that Josh Hazlewood will come and everything will fall into place. However, if he doesn't come, you might see a little weakness in death bowling, and for that, you will have to manage Nuwan Thushara better," he said (12:20).

While observing that Nuwan Thushara and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will have to be utilized better if Hazlewood doesn't play, the cricketer-turned-commentator added that RCB's perceived spin-bowling weakness doesn't seem to be an issue any longer.

"You will also have to use Bhuvneshwar Kumar better. You will have to give him the new ball. So start thinking along those lines. We used to talk about spin as a weakness, but the way the spinners have bowled thus far, it doesn't seem like too many difficulties would come," Chopra noted.

With 15 scalps at an economy rate of 8.58 in 13 innings, Krunal Pandya is the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's second-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2025. Although Suyash Sharma has picked up only five wickets in 12 games, he has an acceptable economy rate of 9.02.

