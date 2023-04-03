"There are too many holes amongst their team" - Tom Moody slams MI's team balance after comprehensive loss to RCB in IPL 2023

Former Australian cricketer Tom Moody has questioned the Mumbai Indians' (MI) team balance after their eight-wicket drubbing at the hands of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Sunday.

Mumbai's top-order failed again and Tilak Varma's sensational 84* proved to be their only saving grace. Any hopes of defending the target of 172 were dashed by RCB openers Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis as the hosts won with 22 balls to spare.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo after the game, here's what Tom Moody had to say about MI's IPL 2023 squad:

"I'm concerned (for MI) because I sort of called it before the start of the IPL that I didn't think they'd be anywhere near the finals. I just feel there are too many holes amongst their team and I don't think they've got a balance in their squad either. They don't have the domestic bowling depth and the international bowling depth."

Moody also spoke about the lack of experience in the Mumbai Indians' overseas department. He said:

"They don't have balance with their overseas players either. They've got a lot of power-hitters and young power-hitters in Brevis, Stubbs and David. Three of them are taking up the eight slots that you're given.

"That doesn't make sense to me. You can see tonight just with RCB how important experience is. Where is the experience in that squad?"

Deep Dasgupta backs MI to come back stronger

Former Indian wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta was also present on the panel. While he agreed that the performance against RCB was poor, he believes Mumbai Indians do have the talent to make a comeback. He feels that with several youngsters in their team, MI need to be given time.

On this, Dasgupta stated:

"This seems like a long-term project if you look at the number of youngsters they picked last year and this year. But at the same time, you've got to perform in the present as well. It's all good to say that they've got a good bright future, that's all good.

"But at this point in time, obviously bowling, but batting from what I've seen in this game, I think they should be alright. It's not every day that Cameron Green and Rohit Sharma are going to get out that early."

Mumbai Indians have some time to think about their mistakes and will want to come back stronger in their first home game of the season against the Chennai Super Kings on Saturday, April 8.

Poll : 0 votes