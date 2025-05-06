"There aren't too many positives" - Deep Dasgupta on SunRisers Hyderabad after IPL 2025 exit

Former India player Deep Dasgupta has opined that the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) don't have a lot of positives from their IPL 2025 campaign. The last season's runners-up were eliminated from playoff contention after their clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC) didn't yield a result.

DC set SRH a 134-run target in Match 55 of IPL 2025 in Hyderabad on Monday, May 5. However, rain denied the home team a chance to start their chase, with the solitary point they got from the game not being enough to keep them alive in the tournament.

During a discussion on the Star Sports show 'Match Point', Dasgupta was asked about the positives for the SunRisers Hyderabad after their exit from IPL 2025.

"There aren't too many positives. Abhishek Sharma's season was slightly patchy, but he scored a century and a half-century. He has looked good in the last few matches. Along with him, Aniket Verma has scored a few runs in the middle," he responded.

The former India wicketkeeper-batter noted that while Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen haven't made telling contributions, Mohammad Shami was found wanting with the ball.

"So there haven't been too many positives, even if you pick the big names, Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen. In bowling, Mohammad Shami was slightly disappointing," Dasgupta observed.

Abhishek Sharma (314) and Heinrich Klaasen (311) are the only SunRisers Hyderabad players to aggregate more than 300 runs in IPL 2025. Harshal Patel (14) and Pat Cummins (13) are SRH's only bowlers to pick up more than seven wickets this season.

"They can refine it a little more" - Deep Dasgupta on SunRisers Hyderabad's approach in IPL 2025

SRH's ultra-aggressive batting approach didn't yield the desired results in IPL 2025. [P/C: Getty]

In the same discussion, Deep Dasgupta opined that the SunRisers Hyderabad would have to tweak their approach slightly heading into IPL 2026.

"There is definitely one thing that they can work on, which is their approach. They can refine it a little more. The young talent they have will obviously have one more year of experience by the time the next season comes," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that SRH also need to bolster their bowling department in the IPL 2026 auction.

"So they can put in more effort on their approach, and along with that, they will have to focus on their bowling as well. Obviously, it's not a big auction, but there will be a mini-auction for sure. Send your scouts, and they will definitely get a chance to fill up the holes a little," Dasgupta observed.

The SunRisers Hyderabad spent ₹10 crore to acquire Mohammad Shami at the IPL 2025 auction. With the veteran seamer picking up only six wickets at an economy rate of 11.23 in nine innings thus far, it remains to be seen whether he is retained for the next season.

