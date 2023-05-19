"There are too many thinking heads is what I have heard" - Aakash Chopra on Punjab Kings' tactical mistakes heading into IPL 2023 clash vs RR

Aakash Chopra reckons too many cooks are spoiling the broth for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) heading into their final IPL 2023 league game against the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

The two sides will lock horns in Dharamsala on Friday, May 19. While the winner of the clash will keep alive their playoff qualification hopes, the loser will be knocked out of the tournament.

Chopra has pointed out that the Punjab Kings' management and not Shikhar Dhawan alone should be blamed for their tactical mistakes in their last game. While previewing Friday's game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, he explained:

"You are not bowling Arshdeep Singh with the new ball and at the death. Is it the captain's mistake or the team management's mistake? Let me tell you how teams work. Who will bowl the first two overs is already discussed in the dressing room."

The former Indian opener added:

"When you see big-big decisions that who will bat where or who will get retired out, they are not only your captain's decisions. There are too many thinking heads is what I have heard, although I cannot confirm that."

Chopra highlighted that Trevor Bayliss and the rest of the Punjab Kings coaching staff are as guilty as Dhawan, stating:

"If Shikhar Dhawan decides here that he is going with Sam Curran, it is not his decision alone. Trevor Bayliss and his entire coaching staff are involved. So it is not that one guy decides. Harpreet Brar's decision was his own and he even asked for pardon there."

Chopra also cited Nitish Rana's example to substantiate his point. He pointed out that the Kolkata Knight Riders skipper would not have alone taken the call to bowl the first over against the Rajasthan Royals. The cricketer-turned-commentator feels Chandrakant Pandit would have also been involved in the decision.

"I am seeing the qualification to be difficult" - Aakash Chopra on the Punjab Kings' playoff hopes

The Punjab Kings are currently placed eighth in the IPL 2023 points table. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra is not too optimistic about the Punjab Kings' playoff qualification chances, reasoning:

"I am seeing the qualification to be difficult now because the net run rate is also not good. Even if you reach 14 points, I don't think any team will qualify at 14. It can still happen, but either Mumbai or Bangalore should win the match, and whoever wins will qualify."

PBKS would need to beat the Rajasthan Royals by a handsome margin to stand any chance of qualifying for the playoffs. They would then need both the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians to lose their final games to sneak into the knockout stages on net run rate.

