"There is no might in Mumbai's bowling" - Aakash Chopra on Mumbai Indians' problems heading into IPL 2023 clash against Delhi Capitals

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that the Mumbai Indians (MI) are weak in the bowling department, an issue that cannot be resolved even with personnel changes.

Rohit Sharma and Co. will cross swords with the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, April 11. MI, who are yet to open their account in IPL 2023, are currently placed ninth in the points table, above only the Capitals based on net run rate.

While previewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that the Mumbai Indians need to resolve their batting issues as their bowling problems cannot be rectified, saying

"The Mumbai Indians' issues are in their batting. They cannot solve their bowling issues at all, so I am not talking about that. There is no might in Mumbai's bowling this time, which is a fact."

The former Indian opener highlighted that the five-time champions don't have enticing bowling options as part of their bench strength, observing:

"No matter what they do, they won't be able to solve that issue because there is no one sitting outside in bowling who they can play. You can expect a better performance from Arshad Khan but there is no one outside."

While acknowledging that Jofra Archer's possible return would bolster the Mumbai Indians' seam attack, Chopra added that the franchise does not have potent spinners as well, elaborating:

"Jason Behrendoff will play if he is fit. If Jofra Archer is fit, of course the bowling gets a little better but there is nothing special in spin bowling as well. You will see Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen and Piyush Chawla there - decent bowling attack but a very decent bowling attack."

Archer missed MI's seven-wicket defeat against the Chennai Super Kings as a precautionary measure. The England pacer went wicketless and conceded 33 runs in the four overs he bowled in the franchise's tournament opener against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

"Suryakumar Yadav's bad luck needs to end" - Aakash Chopra says the Mumbai Indians' batting has to do the job

Suryakumar Yadav was caught down the leg side against the Chennai Super Kings. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra concluded by observing that the Mumbai Indians' batting needs to rise to the occasion as it is their stronger suit, stating:

"There is might in batting. Suryakumar Yadav's bad luck needs to end. He needs to score runs. Runs from Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David and Tristan Stubbs, if he plays - the batting has to do the job, the bowling will not be able to do it."

Tilak Varma is the only MI batter to have scored a half-century in IPL 2023 thus far. Suryakumar Yadav, who many cricket experts regard as the best T20 batter in the world, has aggregated just 16 runs in his two innings and will hope to get back to his run-scoring ways against the Capitals.

