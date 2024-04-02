"There is nothing that succeeds like success" - Navjot Singh Sidhu questions Mumbai Indians for replacing Rohit Sharma as captain for IPL 2024

Former Indian opening batter Navjot Singh Sidhu stated that he understands the outrage of the fans who have been booing Hardik Pandya, who replaced Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians' captain for IPL 2024. The cricketer-turned-commentator spoke out in support of Rohit, stating that he had done nothing wrong to be removed as the skipper.

After Hardik replaced the veteran opener as the Mumbai Indians skipper, there was intense backlash from fans on social media. The all-rounder has faced continuous boos from fans in all three matches during the toss, including at the Wankhede Stadium ahead of Mumbai's match against the Rajasthan Royals on Monday.

Speaking on the Star Sports Press Room Show, Sidhu suggested that the BCCI should have clarified last year itself that Rohit will return as India's captain in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

"Nobody can digest the fact that India’s hero, India’s captain, is not the captain of our franchise. ‘What wrong has he done?’ is what fans of the franchise would be thinking. But what does he have to do? There is nothing that succeeds like success."

"If he had won these two matches, there wouldn’t have been any noise. If India would have announced earlier in October that Rohit Sharma would return as the India T20I captain in 2024, then the franchise might not have taken the call. Because they would have thought that how can India captain not be the captain of the franchise."

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah confirmed only in February that the 36-year-old will lead India in the T20 World Cup 2024, beginning on June 2. He also expressed confidence in India's ability to lift the trophy.

Rohit Sharma perishes for a golden duck as Mumbai Indians lose 3 on the bounce:

Trent Boult was crowned Player of the Match. (Image Credits: Twitter)

The latest match of the Mumbai Indians proved to be a forgettable one for the veteran opener as he departed for a golden duck, dismissed by Trent Boult in the first over of the innings. The left-arm seamer also dismissed Naman Dhir and Dewald Brevis for golden ducks in an incredible opening spell, pushing the home side on the backfoot.

Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma were the only Mumbai Indians' batters to cross 30 runs as they managed only 125/9 in 20 overs. Akash Madhwal sparked a mini collapse of the Royals, taking three out of the four wickets to fall, but Riyan Parag's 54* took his side past the target swiftly.