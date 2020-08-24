There is nothing wrong with IPL performances getting precedence over domestic ones: Wasim Jaffer

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer has opined that there is nothing wrong in using IPL performances as a yardstick for selection to the Indian team. He was quick to add that players should not be selected for Test cricket based on their performances in the lucrative league.

Wasim Jaffer spoke at length about his cricketing career and the current Indian domestic structure including the IPL during an interaction on the SportsTiger show 'Off the Field'.

The Kings XI Punjab batting coach was asked about his opinion regarding performances in the IPL being given more weightage than the ones in domestic cricket. Wasim Jaffer responded that he sees no issue with that being the case, considering the quality of players that the youngsters rub shoulders with and against in the competitive league.

"I think there is nothing wrong with that. Probably because it is such a big stage for the younger players to get themselves noticed, because you are playing with the best and against the best and if you show your temperament and if you show your skill, have few good matches then suddenly you get noticed."

The 42-year-old highlighted that players like Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya came into prominence through their performances in the IPL.

"Players like Bumrah, Hardik Pandya to name a few, if they had not played IPL I am sure we wouldn't have noticed them. That is the beauty of IPL that it gives the youngsters a platform to perform."

Wasim Jaffer opined that IPL performances should not be considered for selection to the Indian Test squad and should be restricted to only limited-overs cricket.

"But to pick a player in Test cricket because of his performances in the IPL, that is something which is wrong. I think if he performs well in the IPL, may be we can look at him in the white-ball format. But red-ball cricket is totally different skillset-wise and temperament-wise."

Wasim Jaffer iterated that he is absolutely fine with players wanting to play in the IPL as it gives them instant recognition, which is not the case with Ranji Trophy cricket, apart from the financial benefits.

"So I feel there is nothing wrong if players want to play in the IPL, because first of all it gives you the monetary benefit and it gives you the stage to perform. If you have few good games, you can go to the next level straightaway. Whereas if you have 1000 runs in Ranji Trophy, there are hardly any people watching."

Wasim Jaffer's take on Indian players being allowed to play foreign T20 Leagues

Wasim Jaffer favoured non-contracted Indian players being allowed to play foreign T20 Leagues

Wasim Jaffer was also asked his opinion about a lot of cricketers like Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa and Yusuf Pathan having come forward and asked the BCCI to allow non-contracted players to play the overseas T20 leagues.

The stylish right-handed batsman concurred with them and favoured non-contracted Indian players being allowed to play in the foreign leagues.

"I think it makes sense to me. If you are not centrally-contracted player, then I think you should allow them. You can't restrict each and every player."

Suresh Raina has called on the BCCI to allow Indian players without national contracts to play in overseas T20 leagues.https://t.co/SOCsDETSrE pic.twitter.com/zv4LitUqJI — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) May 11, 2020

Wasim Jaffer signed off by stating that there could probably be a restriction on the number of such leagues a player could participate in.

"You can probably minimise to may be two leagues which they can pick and choose. But to not let any Indian player play any league other than the IPL, I think it is a little bit harsh in my opinion."

There has been a growing call for non-contracted Indian players to be allowed to play in overseas limited-overs leagues but the BCCI has not yielded to these demands so far.