"There are other options as well" - Michael Hussey backs Ravindra or Rahane to open the batting in Conway's absence in IPL 2024 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batting coach Michael Hussey believes that the squad has enough depth to cover Devon Conway's absence in the first half of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The New Zealand international suffered a fracture to his thumb during the home series against Australia, which leaves him unavailable for the time being.

CSK have benefitted from the opening combination of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Conway in the last two seasons. With the latter not in the plans for now, the side will have to devise a backup plan.

The defending champions have other opening batting options in the form of Rachin Ravindra and Ajinkya Rahane. The left-arm all-rounder had a breakthrough 2023 ODI World Cup campaign, and although he does not have much experience opening the batting in the shortest format, he is a solid option on paper. His presence brings the left-hand-right-hand combination into play, and he also brings spin bowling to the table as well.

As far as Ajinkya Rahane is concerned, the veteran has opened the batting for the bulk of his career, primarily with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He has been slotted in at No.3 since his arrival at CSK, but is well capable of playing at the top of the order as well.

Hussey branded both candidates as credible options, but has left the final call to head coach Stephen Fleming and skipper MS Dhoni.

“We’ve got Rachin Ravindra, who’s coming in, who plays a similar style to Devon Conway," Hussey said at the inauguration of the Pavit Singh Nayar Memorial All India inter-college T20 cricket tournament for men and women at Guru Nanak College in Chennai. "There are other options as well. Ajinkya Rahane played so well last year. He could also move up the order.

"So, I’m not sure which way the captain and the coach want to go at this stage. But, as I said, I think we’ve got enough depth to be able to cover it in certain ways."

Hussey reserved praise for Rachin Ravindra, who was acquired by CSK at the IPL 2024 mini-auction in a bargain deal worth only ₹1.8 crore.

"Well, I think during the World Cup was the first time I saw him and I was so impressed with the way he went about his game. Beautiful technique. Beautiful strokeplay. A real appetite for scoring runs, which I think is important as well," Hussey said.

Rachin Ravindra scored a fluent 68 in the lone T20I that he played against Australia recently, which came while batting at No.3.

"He’s like a sponge. He just wants to improve every single day" - Michael Hussey on Rachin Ravindra

Rachin Ravindra marks yet another New Zealand star to be part of the CSK camp. The current squad comprises Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, and Daryl Mitchell, which marks half of the overseas contingent.

Hussey praised Ravindra's attitude to improving himself on a daily basis and compared him to Devon Conway, when he came into the CSK setup through the 2022 IPL mega auction.

"You can just tell he just loves the game. So, they’re the sort of players I love. Love talking to about the game. He wants to improve as well. He’s like a sponge. He just wants to improve every single day. Much like Devon Conway when he first came to CSK as well. So, really looking forward to working with him. Really excited to watch him play. And excited to try and help him get better and better and better as a player," Hussey said.

CSK will kick-start their 2024 campaign with a clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, March 22.