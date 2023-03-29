"There is no reason he can't" - PBKS coach Trevor Bayliss backs Shikhar Dhawan to return to the Indian team

Punjab Kings head coach Trevor Bayliss hasn't ruled out Shikhar Dhawan's chances of returning to the Indian team. Bayliss hopes the runs will come from the left-hander's bat in the next few months to force his way into the team.

Dhawan, once one of the first-choice players in ODI cricket, was sidelined due to poor form in recent times. With the veteran compiling low scores one after the other, India have opted instead for Shubman Gill since the ODI series against Bangladesh in December 2022.

Speaking to PTI, the former England head coach stated that Dhawan is a highly respected member of the side and hopes for a massive season for the captain.

"He is very well respected by the young players in the team. He is a very positive influence on the team and will do a fantastic job. There is no reason he can't. Playing at the top level first thing is you need is to be in form and scoring runs. Hopefully from our point of view he scores a truckload of runs in the next few months and force his way back in and that would be great for us and great for India as well."

While Gill struggled in the recent ODI series against Australia, he was in magnificent form before that, having struck a double-hundred against New Zealand in Hyderabad.

Nevertheless, the selectors could recall Dhawan given his record in World Cups. In 10 innings in World Cups, the 37-year-old averages 53.70 with 537 runs.

"He gives us a strength in the middle-order" - Trevor Bayliss on Sam Curran

Trevor Bayliss. (Image Credits: Getty)

Bayliss has urged the Kings to play passionately this IPL season and wants his squad to forget the past, saying:

"I want them to play the game for the reasons they started playing the game at the first place, which is the love for the game. I don't know what it was like in the past but I will run this team like I have always done."

The 60-year-old also stated that Sam Curran is a three-dimensional player and adds plenty to the side, saying:

"One of things that we thought was lacking last year was not able to finish off innings with the bat. That was one of the reasons why we decided to go after a young all-rounder like Sam. He gives us a strength in the middle-order and he is a world class bowler as well."

Curran was signed by the Kings for a record-breaking sum of INR 18.50 crores following his heroics in England's T20 World Cup 2022 winning campaign.

