"There's not a lot that's been gone my way this year" - Glenn Maxwell on his stunning catch to dismiss Shubman Gill in IPL 2022 

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all-rounder Glenn Maxwell spoke about his performance during the side's crucial eight-wicket win over Gujarat Titans (GT). The Faf du Plessis-led side remain alive in IPL 2022 and their fate now hinges on the result of the contest between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Delhi Capitals (DC).

Maxwell set the tone early on with a stunning one-handed catch at first slip to send Shubman Gill back to the pavilion for a duck. The Australian capped off an all-round performance after registering figures of 1-28 and a cameo of 40 runs off just 18 deliveries.

Expressing his desire to create an impact across all departments of the game, Maxwell said on RCB Game Day:

"To be able to influence the game in different areas of the contest is what I try to do. There is a reason we have a slip, there's not a lot that's been gone my way this year, but to hold onto that catch and get off into the game was nice."

The all-rounder has amassed 268 runs in 11 matches at an average of 29.78. With the ball, he has bowled 126 overs, the highest of his IPL career, and has taken six wickets as well.

RCB temporarily occupy the fourth spot on the table, but require the Rohit Sharma-led MI side to win their last league match. A win for the Capitals will ensure their passage on the basis of a superior net run-rate.

"We have probably needed a little luck at times" - Glenn Maxwell

The 33-year-old was on the right side of luck early on and avoided being dismissed off the very first ball while the match was placed precariously. Rashid Khan's delivery hit the stumps and lit up the bails as well, but the batter survived as the bails remained intact and were not dislodged.

Admitting that RCB have done all they can, Maxwell said:

"Nice to get the job done. The way that this tournament has gone for us, we have probably needed a little luck at times. We have probably been a little out of it and to see the way our batters went out and attacked was really good. We have been peaking towards the back end. We have done all that we can do now."

RCB are on the lookout to make it to their third straight playoffs after finishing the league stage with 16 points to their name.

