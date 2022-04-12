"There are some Sri Lankan players who are playing in IPL 2022 but haven't spoken about their country" - Arjuna Ranatunga

Ex-cricketer Arjuna Ranatunga has urged Indian Premier League-bound Sri Lankan players to leave the tournament for a week to support their nation amid the ongoing economic crisis.

While speaking to ANI, the former Sri Lanka captain pointed out how many players from the island nation are currently participating in this year's cash-rich league. He highlighted how these cricketers have chosen to remain silent and are yet to speak out against the government.

Ranatunga suggested that these players take the cue from young cricketers who have supported the protest. He added that it is imperative to have a strong stance when things are going wrong in the nation. Ranatunga explained:

"I really don't know but there are some cricketers who are lavishly playing in the IPL and haven't spoken about their country. Unfortunately, people are scared to speak against the government. These cricketers are also working for the cricket board under the ministry and they are trying to protect their jobs."

"But now they have to take a step as some of the young cricketers also came forward and gave statements in support of the protest."

It is worth mentioning that Ranatunga is a Sri Lankan minister. He claimed that he hasn't been involved in the protest as it isn't a political issue and added:

"When something is going wrong, you should have the guts to come out and speak against it, without thinking about your business. People ask me why I am not in the protests. It's just that I have been into politics for the last 19 years and this is not a political issue. So far, none of the political parties and politicians have got into the protests and that's the biggest strength of the people of this country."

Meanwhile, several Sri Lankan stars such as Wanindu Hasaranga and Bhanuka Rajapaksa have come out in support of the protest. The country is currently facing a foreign exchange shortage and has had to seek assistance from neighboring countries.

"I would want them to leave their job for a week and come in support of the protests" - Arjuna Ranatunga

The 58-year-old stated that the Sri Lankan players who are playing in IPL 2022 should leave their respective stints for a week to attend the protests. While he did not name any of these players, Ranatunga made it clear that he expects them to speak up for their nation. He said:

"I am sure you all know who are the players, playing in the IPL. I don't want to mention but I would want them to leave their job for a week and come in support of the protests."

Sri Lanka's economy has taken a hit since the COVID-19 pandemic. The lack of tourism has had a severe impact on the country. The nation is grappling with the worst economic crisis in its history. There have been protests demanding the resignations of several members of the ruling government.

