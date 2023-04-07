"There are times when you don't get true wickets" - Shikhar Dhawan on pitches used in bilateral series

Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan has stated that the pitches used in ICC events are much better when compared to the tracks prepared for bilateral series.

He pointed out that the surfaces in ICC tournaments usually guarantee an even contest between the bat and the ball, given that the matches are played at neutral venues. Dhawan, who has a tremendous record at marquee events, emphasized that his approach remains the same, irrespective of the stage.

Here's what Dhawan said during his appearance on 'The Ranveer Show Hindi':

"My record in ICC tournaments is quite good. There is no change in commitment level in such competitions. My process has always remained the same. I feel that the wickets are much better in ICC tournaments.

"They are played at natural venues, and there are true wickets. Whereas in bilaterals, there are times when you don't get true wickets."

Notably, Shikhar Dhawan has been one of India's most consistent performers in ICC events. The left-handed batter averages 61.15 in ICC ODI events, having amassed 1238 runs in 20 innings.

"I use the law of attraction a lot" - Shikhar Dhawan on his success

Shikhar Dhawan further stated that he is a firm believer in the law of attraction and has used it very often in his career. He opined that youngsters should also adopt the method.

The seasoned campaigner highlighted that he always thought that he would achieve a significant amount of success at the highest level, adding:

"In my head, I always see myself performing well and making a lot of records. I use the law of attraction a lot and always tell people to do the same. This is a skill that youngsters need to learn as well as how to turn their dreams into reality."

Dhawan is currently leading Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023). He has had an impressive start to the tournament, managing scores of 40 and 86* in the side's first two matches.

