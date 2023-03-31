"There will be slight upheaval if Dhoni is not there" - Aakash Chopra picks CSK's probable XI for IPL 2023 opener against GT

Aakash Chopra has picked the Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) probable playing XI for the IPL 2023 opener against the Gujarat Titans (GT). The cricketer-turned-commentator believes MS Dhoni's possible unavailability could be an issue for the four-time champions.

The Chennai-based franchise will face the defending champions at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, March 31. Certain reports suggest that MS Dhoni might not be available for the game due to a knee injury.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra expectedly picked Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway as the Chennai Super Kings' likely openers, with the latter also donning the wicketkeeping gloves if Dhoni is unavailable, saying:

"There will be slight upheaval if Dhoni is not there. Ruturaj Gaikwad with Devon Conway. You will expect runs from Devon Conway. Of course, he will keep as well if Dhoni is not there."

The former Indian opener wants Ruturaj Gaikwad to start firing with the bat right from the outset, elaborating:

"Ruturaj Gaikwad has had an excellent domestic season. So the hope will be that he starts scoring runs from the first match. It will not be easy because he will have Mohammad Shami, Shivam Mavi and Hardik Pandya in front of him."

Chopra feels Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali should bat at No. 3 and No. 4 respectively, reasoning:

"Then Ben Stokes at No. 3. If he is not bowling and you bought him for 16-odd crores, make him bat at three. I would say Moeen Ali at No. 4. He does not have rocket recent form but he is a quality player."

Chopra opined that either Moeen or Ravindra Jadeja could probably be given the CSK captaincy if Dhoni is unavailable, considering it is just a stop-gap arrangement. He pointed out that while Stokes has not yet fully recovered from his injury, Gaikwad hasn't done anything in the first few games across the last three seasons.

"You can keep Ambati Rayudu at No. 5" - Aakash Chopra on CSK's middle order and bowlers

Ambati Rayudu did not have a great season for CSK last year. [P/C: iplt20.com]

While picking CSK's lower-middle order, Aakash Chopra pointed out that the franchise can use Ajinkya Rahane as an Impact Player if required, stating:

"You can keep Ambati Rayudu at No. 5. If something goes wrong, you can also use Ajinkya Rahane as an Impact Player. You can keep Shivam Dube at No. 6. Then it could be Ravindra Jadeja followed by Dwaine Pretorius. MS Dhoni will come in between if he is playing."

With Mukesh Choudhary ruled out of the tournament, the former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player reckons Simarjeet Singh might partner Deepak Chahar with the new ball, saying:

"Deepak Chahar has come back, so you will expect good bowling from him. Then I feel Simarjeet Singh can also play. That is the kind of team I am thinking of. There is no Maheesh Theekshana."

Chopra concluded by opining that either leg-spinner Prashant Solanki or one of Tushar Deshpande and Rajvardhan Hangargekar could be the bowling Impact Player for CSK. While predicting that the side winning the toss will also win the game, he added that the Gujarat Titans will win if MS Dhoni doesn't come for the toss.

