"These cricketers know how to put aside their ego" - Dale Steyn backs Mumbai Indians to do well in IPL 2024 amid captaincy debate

Former South African speedster Dale Steyn has admitted that Hardik Pandya returning to the Mumbai Indians franchise and taking over as captain is a change that will be challenging for the players to deal with. He, however, expects everyone involved to treat the matter with professionalism.

MI made a huge call ahead of the IPL 2024, trading Pandya from Gujarat Titans. The franchise also named the all-rounder as their captain for the upcoming season, replacing Rohit Sharma.

According to Steyn, the change in leadership will come with its own set of challenges.

"I think it will be challenging - the whole dynamics of leaving Mumbai and then coming back to Mumbai. I hope they had some sort of a camp a month before the IPL.

"So, anything that's bothering anyone kind of gets ironed out before the first game," the former fast bowler was quoted as saying by PTI.

Expand Tweet

Backing Mumbai Indians players to tackle any issues and get on with the game, Steyn added:

"You've got big personalities, guys who have done the decision-making before and now in a different role.

"It might be that little needle that we might not be able to see or hear on TV. But, these international cricketers know how to put aside their ego, and I think Mumbai will be just fine."

Mumbai Indians last won the IPL in 2020 under Rohit. Last year, they went down to Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2.

"We will make sure we play a brand of cricket which all will be proud of" - Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya

Sharing his thoughts on rejoining his original IPL franchise, Mumbai Indians, Pandya admitted that it's a special feeling. The new captain also vowed to play a brand of cricket that everyone would be proud of.

"The feeling of wearing this color is very special for me. (My) journey started here and coming back home is always going to be special. Mali (Malinga) has been a brother for me right from the start and Mark (Boucher) has been wonderful," Pandya said in a video shared on MI's social media handles.

"We will make sure we play a brand of cricket which all will be proud of and at the same point of time, it's going to be a ride no one will forget," the captain asserted.

Expand Tweet

Mumbai Indians begin their IPL 2024 campaign against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on March 24.