"These experiences are definitely going to make them better cricketers"- Zaheer Khan on MI's young pacers

Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan believes the Mumbai Indians (MI) have got some talented pacers in Akash Madhwal and Arshad Khan, who have shown their skills in the absence of some big names. MI have struggled with injuries to their frontline pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer.

Zaheer explained how those injuries have created opportunities for others, adding that he is delighted to see Madhwal make the most of his chances. He also spoke about other bowlers like Mohsin Khan, who didn't play a single game for Mumbai, but were still groomed well by the franchise.

Responding to a Sportskeeda query in a media interaction, here's what Zaheer Khan had to say about Akash Madhwal and other pacers:

"There are always players who get the opportunities and you will find some player was missing and someone else took advantage of that. I think it was great for these guys to get these opportunities and Akash Madhwal used them brilliantly."

"Arshad also showed those glimpses and these experiences are definitely going to make them better cricketers. You’re talking about Yudhvir and Mohsin, they were also a part of the setup and maybe in that year, you didn’t have injuries so they didn’t get opportunities. But the experience they had here was certainly useful."

Zaheer Khan also believes that the Mumbai Indians have the momentum with them ahead of their final league game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. He added:

"When you talk about Mumbai Indians and if you look at the way the season has gone so far, it hasn’t been easy first losing Bumrah and then Jofra Archer. So bowling has been a bit tough this season but batting has been great this season. The season overall has been very good and the momentum has been there with them. So it is just about keeping on doing what they have done so far this season and having the faith and backing their ability."

Zaheer Khan on MI buying Piyush Chawla

Veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla has been one of the shining lights in a pretty inconsistent Mumbai bowling attack in the IPL. He is their highest wicket-taker, with 20 wickets from 13 games at an economy rate of 7.66.

Zaheer Khan explained how MI picking up Chawla in the auction was a well-planned move given his experience. He said:

"Obviously he (Chawla) has the experience and that was our requirement. So for sure, it as a planned move to bring in Piyush. The value that experience bring is someone who has handled the pressure well, so in MI setup there are a lot of young spinners so Piyush Chawla waas a very straightforward call that way. With his experience, he can mentor other guys as well and he has had a terrific season."

The Mumbai Indians will need a few results to go their way and then they need to beat the Sunrisers Hyderabad to qualify for the IPL 2023 playoffs.

Poll : 0 votes