"These guys are missing Hardik Pandya" - Aakash Chopra on Gujarat Titans' batting issues heading into IPL 2024 clash vs Delhi Capitals

Aakash Chopra reckons the Gujarat Titans (GT) are missing Hardik Pandya's services as a middle-order batter in IPL 2024.

The Titans will face the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Delhi on Wednesday, April 24. With eight points from as many games and a net run rate of -1.055, the visitors are placed sixth on the points table. However, a win against the Capitals will help them join three other teams on 10 points.

Previewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra noted that Pandya's move to the Mumbai Indians (MI) has compromised the Gujarat Titans' batting.

"If we focus on batting, it seems like it's fine if someone fires after Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, and if not, it is absolutely par for the course. David Miller hasn't scored runs. You played Kane Williamson in just one match. You played Matthew Wade in just one match. Vijay Shankar was playing at the start but isn't playing now," Chopra observed (13:10).

"Abhinav Manohar played one or two matches but is not playing now. Shahrukh Khan is playing but is not doing anything special. Rahul Tewatia comes in the end and saves your blushes, but the batting is not that enjoyable. These guys are missing Hardik Pandya. Hardik has also gone elsewhere and is playing at No. 7," the former India opener added.

Shubman Gill (298) and Sai Sudharsan (269) are the Gujarat Titans' top two run-getters in IPL 2024. Rahul Tewatia (149) is the only other player to aggregate more than 100 runs for the franchise this season.

"The Delhi pitch will suit him" - Aakash Chopra on Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill is the only Gujarat Titans player to score a half-century in IPL 2024. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra chose Shubman Gill as the first Gujarat Titans player to watch out for in Wednesday's game.

"Shubman Gill, one more time, because his numbers are good against this team. The Delhi pitch will suit him. If Gujarat have to do well, he needs to score runs. The team got bowled out for 89 when he got out in the last match (against DC). So Shubman, you should score 89 alone," he reasoned (13:45).

The renowned commentator said Sai Sudharsan could also play a crucial role for the Titans against the Delhi Capitals.

"Then I am going with Sai Sudharsan, who is extremely reliable. He plays correct cricket and can neutralize Kuldeep's threat slightly because he is an Indian batter who plays properly. He is very consistent as well, keeps scoring 30-odd runs," Chopra elaborated.

Chopra opined that Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmed will be in focus from the Gujarat Titans' bowling department.

"Then the focus will be on the two bowlers - Rashid and along with him Noor. There is no doubt that Rashid is brilliant. He can trouble Jake Fraser-McGurk, David Warner and Prithvi Shaw, and Tristan Stubbs later. Noor Ahmed is also a similar kind of bowler. Wrist-spinners might get hit but will also pick up wickets," he explained.

Rashid has picked up eight wickets in as many games at an economy rate of 7.26 in IPL 2024. Noor has accounted for five dismissals in six matches and has conceded an average of 7.46 runs per over.

