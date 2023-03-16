"These are huge blows" - Aakash Chopra on Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant's potential unavailability in IPL 2023

Aakash Chopra believes Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant's potential unavailability in IPL 2023 will be a massive jolt to their respective franchises.

Pant is certain to miss this year's edition of the prestigious league due to a knee injury sustained in a horrific accident. Iyer has been repeatedly bothered by back issues lately and is reportedly likely to miss the initial part of the tournament.

Reflecting on the development in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that Iyer and Pant's absence will be massive setbacks for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) respectively, saying:

"Shreyas Iyer is an issue because there are question marks over his fitness. He has got back spasms and has missed a lot of cricket. IPL is in doubt. If Rishabh Pant is not there for Delhi and Shreyas Iyer is not there for KKR - these are huge blows."

The former Indian opener highlighted that it is difficult to find players with the skills that Iyer and Pant bring to the table, elaborating:

"I will tell you why. There is only one player like Rishabh Pant in the entire world and you are not going to get an Indian batter like Shreyas Iyer as well. When you are not going to get one and you see this team, you say - 'Oh gosh, what will happen.'"

Both DC and KKR failed to make the IPL 2022 playoffs. The possible absence of their most prominent players will be a huge blow to their hopes of making the grade this year as well.

"From where will you get a top-five Indian batter?" - Aakash Chopra on a possible replacement for Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer was KKR's highest run-getter in IPL 2022.

Chopra pointed out that KKR are unlikely to get an ideal replacement for Iyer, stating:

"If we focus on Shreyas, you have Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh and Venkatesh Iyer here, but from where will you get a top-five Indian batter? That is going to be a huge concern."

While opining that the franchise might have to move Sunil Narine up the order, the reputed commentator added that they will also have to find a skipper, observing:

They might have to change their game plan and make Sunil Narine open. Who will do the captaincy? That will be another question. So a lot of questions can come before KKR if he is not available to play a few games in the IPL.

KKR have two experienced international skippers in the form of Tim Southee and Shakib Al Hasan in their squad. However, appointing either of them as their captain could compromise their final XI in terms of overseas options.

