“These videos are fake” – Sachin Tendulkar becomes latest victim of AI misuse by online gaming platform

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar busted fake news regarding a video doing rounds on social media on Monday (January 15). The 50-year-old shared the video and urged everyone to stay aware of the misuse of AI technology. He also asked the social media sites to stop the spread of misinformation.

The reaction came as an online mobile gaming app featuring Tendulkar said that his daughter Sara is daily earning ₹1,80,000 via the app.

Tendulkar tagged the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Maharashtra Cyber, and wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"These videos are fake. It is disturbing to see rampant misuse of technology. Request everyone to report videos, ads & apps like these in large numbers.”

He added:

“Social Media platforms need to be alert and responsive to complaints. Swift action from their end is crucial to stopping the spread of misinformation and deepfakes.”

Sachin Tendulkar to play ‘One World One Family Cup’

Sachin Tendulkar will return to the field to play in the upcoming ‘One World One Family Cup’, scheduled to take place at Sathya Sai Grama in Bengaluru on January 18. The one-off friendly match is organized by the Madhusudan Sai Global Humanitarian Mission that aims to promote healthcare, nutrition, and education for the underprivileged in over 30 countries.

Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh, who together won the 2011 ODI World Cup, will lead the two teams, which includes star cricketers like Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Sigh, RP Singh, Venkatesh Prasad, Muttiah Muralitharan, Chaminda Vaas, Danny Morrison, and Monty Panesar, among others.

In addition, players from the 1983 World Cup-winning team will attend the game.

Sachin Tendulkar retired from international cricket with a record 34,357 runs, featuring 100 centuries. Tendulkar currently plays for India Legends in the Legends League Cricket and Road Safety World Series with other former cricketers. He is also serving as the mentor of Indian Premier League franchise Mumbai Indians.

