"They are actually family, and I say that in good and bad ways" - Dinesh Karthik opens up on RCB's fanbase

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has compared the franchise's fan base to a family and pointed to the good and bad stemming from the same.

The 38-year-old was part of RCB for a lone season in 2015 before returning in 2022. During his second stint, Karthik has become a fan favorite in the stadiums, with chants of 'DK' becoming a regular in RCB games.

When talking about the RCB fanbase on Ravichandran Ashwin's YouTube channel, Karthik detailed on both sides of the coin.

"RCB fans are loyalists. They are actually family, and I say that in good and bad ways. The good way is that when you go, no matter what happens, if I walk in, they will cheer my name and make me feel like I'm the greatest player on Earth. What I mean by that is that to the outside world, they will never give up on you. If there is a fight between say you know some team and they say, “Oh, X is not a good player,” they will pounce on that person," he said.

"On a personal level, that same fan will abuse me silently in DMs every day, rather than on a one-on-one note. He will go hard at me if I don't do well for RCB; he will smash me, not just me, my family, and whoever is possible in my life. But to the outside world, They will not give up an RCB player," Karthik continued.

"For them, it is very special, and what a fan base they have for a team that has been competing for 16 years! unreal fan base that they have, as I said. I've been part of many teams. You know all of them have fans, but RCB is incredible," he concluded.

Karthik has been among the rare players to be part of the IPL from its inaugural season in 2008 till now.

In his illustrious IPL career, the 38-year-old has scored over 4,600 runs and completed 178 dismissals.

Dinesh Karthik off to a terrific start to IPL 2024

Playing possibly his final IPL season, Dinesh Karthik has impressed in the role of a finisher thus far after a dismal 2023 campaign.

The veteran is averaging 45 at a strike rate of over 173 in five games and helped RCB cross the line in their lone win of the season against Punjab Kings. Despite Karthik's excellent form, RCB have struggled to find consistency with bat and ball and are languishing at second to bottom on the points table with one win in five outings.

They will take on the Mumbai Indians in their next encounter at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, April 11.