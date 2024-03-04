"They have an amazing bowler in Varun Chakaravarthy whose stature grew suddenly last year" - Aakash Chopra on KKR's spin attack heading into IPL 2024

Aakash Chopra reckons the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have one of the best spin-bowling attacks heading into IPL 2024.

Varun Chakaravarthy, with 20 scalps at an acceptable economy rate of 8.14, was KKR's most successful bowler last season. Sunil Narine (11) and Suyash Sharma (10) were their second and third-highest wicket-takers respectively.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Chakaravarthy, Narine and Suyash's presence gives the Knight Riders a formidable spin attack. He elaborated (1:20):

"As soon as I think about spin, I don't know why, but my mind goes towards Kolkata. Kolkata's strategy will be to make spin-friendly pitches. They have Sunil Narine, who always plays in the XI. He is not a wicket-taker, it's not that he takes four-wicket hauls, but he is always economical."

"After that, they have an amazing bowler in Varun Chakaravarthy whose stature grew suddenly last year and he was absolutely stellar. Then they have Suyash Sharma. So these are three frontline spinners who will play in the XI for sure," the former India opener added.

Chopra noted that Anukul Roy provides KKR with a fourth spin-bowling option. He added that the two-time champions have a serious spin-bowling department and that their spinners could be a part of their attacking game plan.

"Their problem is they aren't able to play the three of them together" - Aakash Chopra on Rajasthan Royals' spin attack of Ashwin, Chahal and Zampa

Adam Zampa played only six games for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Turning his attention to the Rajasthan Royals, Aakash Chopra pointed out that they have an excellent spin-bowling trio but are rarely able to play all three in tandem. He observed (6:00):

"You can't ignore Rajasthan. They have Yuzi (Yuzvendra) Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin, and along with them Adam Zampa. Their problem is they aren't able to play the three of them together. They keep finding a third spinner. They played Murugan Ashwin a lot and played Zampa very little."

The cricketer-turned-commentator expressed surprise over Yuzvendra Chahal's slightly indifferent numbers at the Jaipur-based franchise's home ground.

"They go towards an overseas fast bowler and search for a batter at times. They have India's No. 1 and No. 2 type of spinners in Yuzi Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin. For some strange reason, Yuzi Chahal does not have very good numbers at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium," Chopra noted.

Chopra concluded by stating that the Royals will be amongst the best spin-bowling combinations if they can play Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin and Adam Zampa together.

However, he acknowledged that it might be slightly difficult to accommodate the Australian leg-spinner in the playing XI. He pointed out that while Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer and Trent Boult are virtual certainties, the franchise spent ₹7.40 crore to acquire Rovman Powell at the auction.

